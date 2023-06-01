I stood outside a couple of days ago next to a small lake. There was an impressive array of sounds coming from the trees, the air, the ground and the water’s edge. To one just listening, it was as noisy as a jungle. I took a moment to distinguish between birds, frogs, and insects – focusing first on one sound and then on another.

We can do the same thing with music. All of it together sounds wonderful held together by rhythm and harmony. We can, however, if we try, focus on just one instrument or one voice. It is an amazing skill that we have, to be able to pick one thing out of many and lock in on it.

