Editor’s note: Due to “a slight medical issue,” Sean Niestrath was unable to prepare a column this week. Instead, here’s a column from this past January. “Not much has changed, if anything, we are in worse shape. Keep looking for the good,” he says.
I am in a constant battle against political and journalistic hyperbole. It is not a new thing. It might, in fact, be less of a problem than in the past. We have always had to deal with greed, vulgarity, corruption and election-fixing. The challenge is not to allow those things to define who we are as a nation. Anyone who has lived abroad and watched the local or national news, knows that it is usually our worst behavior that gets air time. I recall seeing things on the news in Italy (and occasionally in the U.K.) that reflected poorly on us. Some of which many people here did not know happened. The world watches us, and listens to what we say.
I, like many, am seriously concerned about the language coming out of our nation’s capital. Just this last week I was in communication with friends who live in Burkina Faso that had experienced trouble and real danger because of the stupidity of language describing Africa and Haiti. I am constantly stunned at the cultural ignorance of many of our leaders. Makes me respect our diplomatic corps immensely.
Too many are convinced that the only way to rise is to tear down others. Too many are too prideful or blind or fearful to treat others (people and nations) with dignity and respect. We have created a culture that punishes people for studying a topic and changing their minds. I have seen it in education, politics and religion — and I expect you have as well. When considering the implications of a morally courageous act the political implications are weighed against the good that would be done. If it costs us too much, nothing changes. What if we rewarded leaders for doing the right things?
This nation was convulsed in the 1960s by the Civil Rights Movement and Vietnam. They became morally and politically connected. There were no fewer than five notable assassinations — Medgar Evers, John Kennedy, Malcom X, Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy. The decade of violence came to a stunning end with the shooting of unarmed student protesters at Kent State University in May 1970 by the Ohio National Guard. Not to mention the riots in many U.S. cities including Detroit, Los Angeles, Washington and Chicago.
It was into this violent and frightening time, in October 1968 after the assassinations of MLK and Robert Kennedy, that a 2 1/2-minute ballad was released sung by a jazz musician in his mid-60s. It included these words, “I see trees of green, red roses too, I see them bloom for me and you, and I think to myself, what a wonderful world.
“I see skies of blue and clouds of white,
“the bright blessed day, the dark sacred night,
“and I think to myself, what a wonderful world.”
I’ll bet you can hear Louis Armstrong’s voice now.
Think for a moment what he had seen and endured; two World Wars, the depression, poverty, civil rights, Korea, Vietnam. He was not naïve, he was courageous. He dared to speak love into a world filled with violence and hate and the pain that accompanies it. He was reported to answer critics before a concert with this answer.
“Some of you young folks been saying to me: ‘Hey, Pops — what do you mean, what a wonderful world? How about all them wars all over the place, you call them wonderful?’ … But how about listening to old Pops for a minute? Seems to me it ain’t the world that’s so bad but what we’re doing to it, and all I’m saying is: see what a wonderful world it would be if only we’d give it a chance. Love, baby, love. That’s the secret …” (Louis Armstrong, 1968) (Cited from Jack Doyle, PopHistoryDig.com, November 7, 2012).
The amazing part about this is that he sang and promoted it before the record company would release it. It is a remarkable example of the world losing its mind and not understanding the language of hope and love and those that speak it. I remember it from the 1988 film “Good Morning, Vietnam” when it was juxtaposed against the violence of war — a powerful vision of hope expressed in the reality that existed.
We need moral courage today, and we will need it tomorrow. The courage to speak truth when there are so many forces promoting moral lies and self-promoting agendas. The courage to speak the language of hope and love in a world that will misunderstand, mislabel and misuse such language.
If you are a praying person, pray for our national leaders to stop their stupidity and consider their words and the effects it has on all of us. We live in a remarkable, beautiful world with remarkable and beautiful people — make it real.
