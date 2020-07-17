MURRAY — Westside Baptist Church of Murray has named Merrick Nunn lead pastor.
Nunn has been in ministry for many years and is familiar with churches in college towns, the church said in a news release.
Westside Baptist was originated in June 1981 and has a current membership of over 800 people, the church said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.