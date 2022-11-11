I have never been all that good at sports, but it has never stopped me from participating once I found my level of intensity and competition. I was once on a basketball team in England that was competitive at the lowest level of the lowest division.
In fact, it was actually a baseball team that wanted to do something in the long, dark, damp winters. Given the level of competition, the nature of the teams we played, and the often-questionable officiating (a couple of games were refereed by members of the opposing team when someone didn’t show), things would sometimes get a little chippy.
There were two members of our team that would have none of it. If there was going to be a fight or a shoving match, they would be the first in and last out. One of them I didn’t care much for, but I was glad he was on my side. They were our enforcers. They would say and do things that I didn’t really like but was glad they had done it. It just wasn’t in me to do it myself, even if it needed to be done. It would have been unfair for me to judge their actions given the situations we were in a couple of times.
Every team needs one enforcer so that the rest of us can get on with the game.
Our society has built a system of enforcers. Our police are called law enforcement. Many of them are called to do things that most of us never have to think about. Same with first responders. There are people all around us who must make difficult decisions that go well beyond black and white thinking. It is worth remembering to thank them.
There is another group of people whom we honor on November 11th every year. They are the men and women who have served in our armed forces. They have stepped in to be our enforcers and protectors so that the rest of us could get on with our daily lives.
For a nation to do good things in this world, it is sometimes necessary to take up arms. I wish it were not true. I am also sure that a few would say that it isn’t true, but that is not the world that we live in. Those nations and people who refuse to take up arms are only able to safely do so because they have an enforcer on their team.
In the Bible, when the people of Judea were allowed to return from captivity to rebuild their beloved city of Jerusalem, they were met with an armed threat. Their leader was Nehemiah. They were afraid and distracted from the work because of the armies around them. In Nehemiah 4:14 he said, “And I looked, and arose, and said to the nobles and to the officials and to the rest of the people, ‘Do not be afraid of them. Remember the Lord, who is great and terrible, and fight for your brethren, your sons, your daughters, your wives, and your homes.’”
This describes something that most of us have never experienced, but many in the world have — and are currently. While it is true that it is dangerous to assume that God is always on our side, it is equally true that God understands there are times when defending one’s people is necessary.
Further, Nehemiah drafted some of the workers, “From that day on, half of my servants worked on construction, and half held the spears, shields, bows, and coats of mail; and the leaders stood behind all the house of Judah, who were building on the wall. Those who carried burdens were laden in such a way that each with one hand labored on the work and with the other held his weapon.” (Nehemiah 4:16-17).
I am thankful for those men and women who were called upon or volunteered to take up arms. We share the celebrating of November 11th with many other countries — Those of the British Commonwealth of Nations, France, and Belgium. Several others commemorate on different dates. Anyone who has talked to a combat veteran knows that there are deep and terrifying scars that only another who has walked that road can begin to understand. Those wounds were taken on for the rest of us. We owe them more than “Thank you.”
