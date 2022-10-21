Doris was just past 80 years old and had not been home to Germany for nearly 15 years. She had sisters, a brother, and nieces and nephews that she wanted to see again. She was tired and not sure she was up to the trip. I encouraged her to do it. It was, at that time in her life the most important thing she could do. I reminded her that at her age, even if it was a hard trip, that she would be taken care of.

She went for a month. Her life story was one of the most interesting and courageous I have encountered. Rather than wear her down, the trip home reinvigorated her. She lived another 12 years, active until the end. Being around her family reminded her again who she was and how valuable she was to people in both countries.

