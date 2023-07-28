CADIZ – A man described as “a true preacher’s preacher” will lead a “Refresh Your Preaching” Conference on Aug. 28, with sessions addressed for full-time as well as bivocational pastors.
Bobby Sellers, associational mission strategist for the Little River Baptist Association, said David Allen will speak at two sessions in the event co-sponsored by the association and the Kentucky Baptist Convention.
The daytime session from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be at Cadiz Baptist Church with the theme “Text-Driven Preaching.” The first 50 people to register will have the opportunity to receive a free book authored by Allen.
That evening at the associational office, Allen will speak to bivocational pastors on the theme “Preparing to Preach When Time is Short,” focusing on the time demands of pastors who also hold other jobs.
Sellers said Nic Clark, pastor of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Trigg County, is the association’s equipping team leader, and was instrumental in obtaining Allen for the conference.
Allen serves at Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary, where he is distinguished professor of practical theology and dean of the Adrian Rogers Center for Biblical Preaching.
“Dr. Allen has a heart for pastors and enjoys helping train pastors,” said Sellers. “He brought up doing both sessions — he especially likes to help equip bivocational pastors.”
Allen has taught preaching from the bachelor to the doctoral level since the late 1980s. He earned his M.Div. from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, where he became the founding dean of the School of Preaching and served as the distinguished professor of preaching and director of the Center for Expository Preaching. He also held the George W. Truett Chair of Pastoral Ministry and served from 2004–2016 as the dean of the School of Theology. For 12 years, he served on the board of trustees at Southwestern, including holding the position of chairman of the board.
Allen is also a graduate of the Criswell College, Dallas, Texas, where he taught and held the W.A. Criswell chair of preaching. While in college, he became the first staff member of the then newly-formed Prestonwood Baptist Church in Dallas, now a Southern Baptist megachurch. Allen earned his Ph.D. from the University of Texas at Arlington, where he majored in linguistics, preparation for using the principles of linguistics in exegesis and expository preaching. Allen has also pastored churches in Texas for more than 20 years.
This extensive background equipped him to champion and model “text-driven” preaching, and he has co-authored a book by that title, as well as numerous other books and articles. He is founder and editor-in-chief of the new preaching ministry and website, preachingcoach.com.
This story is from Kentucky Today, the online news website of the Kentucky Baptist Convention.
