MAYFIELD — Trace Creek Baptist Church Pastor Ronnie Stinson said it was encouraging to watch church members become more intentional as they went out in big numbers with the gospel in hand as part of the Gospel to Every Home initiative two weeks ago as part of the annual Mission Week activities.
As a door opener, they also gave a 2-liter bottle of Sun Drop — a west Kentucky favorite — and a voucher for a pizza with them.
“Who doesn’t like pizza?” Stinson said. “I think it gave us an ear with a few people.”
Stinson said they partnered with a local Little Caesar’s for the vouchers and then settled with them over the ones that were cashed in later.
They made the launch a festive time too by grilling some hamburgers before dividing up into teams and heading out through the neighborhoods. Monica Rogers, a ministry assistant, did much of the leg work in making maps and directions readily available, he said. Groups met in the morning and the afternoons and visited 20 to 25 homes per session.
Every year, Trace Creek Baptist Church sets aside the third week in July for mission work.
The Gospel to Every Home — the popular initiative of the Kentucky Baptist Convention — became part of that this time. Stinson, a strong evangelistic pastor, mobilized his church and in four days multiple teams covered 1,200 homes with the gospel.
The results are still streaming in, but it has brought a fresh awareness to some of the need for evangelism within their community.
“Our people did well, they enjoyed it,” Stinson said. “They enjoyed the fellowship part of it. We knocked on a lot of doors, had prayer with a lot of people. We’ve had a few couples who are coming (because of the visits) and I think we still may have some more.”
He said one of his members came to him with a burden she had for someone she had visited. He said she was going back with another church member to revisit him with the hope that they can lead him to Jesus. Without Gospel to Every Home, they may have never thought about him, she said.
“It’s been a good season for her,” Stinson said. “We’ve had some (evangelism) classes like 3 Circles that’s so good and a few others.”
Stinson said Ian Carrico, a former western Kentucky pastor and now a church evangelism associate with the KBC, modeled the example of door-to-door evangelism. He said the Gospel to Every Home initiative demonstrates how door-to-door evangelism works even during a season of COVID.
“I think people needed to see it’s a reality,” he said. “I think COVID probably was our friend, that people might be little more open to personal interaction because we were without it for so long.”
Stinson said Trace Creek has been a church that steps up to challenges and that proved to be the case again with Gospel to Every Home.
“As a pastor, you want everybody to participate, and we didn’t have that, but we had a lot,” he said. “I was proud of the church. It was a good week to watch them go out and share the gospel.”
Stinson said there are some who feel gifted in that area, but many are apprehensive about knocking on doors not knowing what’s on the other side.
“I admire those people (who went out),” he said. “I was encouraged by seeing some kids go with their families. Maybe we can raise up some kids to be exposed to that and they won’t be intimidated.”
Stinson said what his members found as they went into the neighborhoods were more people eager and willing to share prayer requests and listen as they shared the gospel than those who were rude and not open to listening. In other words, their fears weren’t realized.
“That’s how the devil operates in most things in our life,” he said. “The gospel overcomes our fears.”
