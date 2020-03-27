This is how this always happens. This is how disaster overtakes us. We can never see it coming. We have learned to avert, be prepared, and predict a lot of things over the past centuries. But we are still surprised every 10 or 15 years or so by a disease, an attack, greed, or some other something that we either truly can’t see or simply live in denial about until everything breaks.
Even with the disasters that we can see coming, they are always worse than they first appear. Our lives are so interconnected in ways we do not realize that it is impossible for us to predict all possible effects and outcomes. Anyone who has had as little as 3 inches of water in a basement can attest to that. One thing breaks and everything else is affected: work schedules, babysitters, life’s rhythm, the budget.
A month or so ago, life was pretty much in control — or so I thought. Times like this tend to show us where the cracks are in our little fortresses, and I have many that I need to work on when we get through this. Now is the time that those lessons concerning being ready come in handy. What we do while life is calm and predictable matters. We are learning how well we used our time to be healthy and stay prepared. Remember the lessons we are learning now.
Not very long ago, I quoted a short excerpt from John Donne’s Meditation 17. I want to share it again because in our current context it has new meaning. It is a reminder that we are all connected. What each of us does affects all others. And what happens to you, happens to me as well.
“No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main. If a clod be washed away by the sea, Europe is the less, as well as if a promontory were, as well as if a manor of thy friend’s or of thine own were: any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind, and therefore never send to know for whom the bells tolls; it tolls for thee.”
Every notice we get, every briefing from our political leaders, every job lost, every family in distress — is us. Some of our better paid and most underpaid brothers and sisters are now in the front line. They all deserve our patience and respect. For me to treat them selfishly, disrespectfully, or poorly in any other way diminishes me and everyone around me.
There is a now well-known quote from Martin Luther that is his response to the black plague. It is a wonderful balance of faith and action, and of caution and courage.
“I shall ask God mercifully to protect us. Then I shall fumigate, help purify the air, administer medicine and take it. I shall avoid places and persons where my presence is not needed in order not to become contaminated and thus perchance inflict and pollute others and so cause their death as the result of my negligence. If God should wish to take me, he will surely find me and I have done what he has expected of me and so I am not responsible for either my own death or the death of others. If my neighbor needs me however, I shall not avoid place or person but will go freely as stated above. See this is such a God-fearing faith because it is neither brash nor foolhardy and does not tempt God.”
This is a time for us to expand our understanding of what it means to love one’s neighbor. It is a time to develop new ways to serve each other. There is so much about fellowship, gathering and sharing a table that is being challenged. The way we work and worship, even when things “get back to normal” will be forever changed and we do not yet know how. Such is the price for living in interesting times.
For those who pray, keep on praying, no matter what. For those who believe in the Holy Spirit, continue to find ways to allow that Spirit to produce in us its fruit. We keep busy at good and useful things in the places where we are. Keep faith with each other and be light in every circumstance.
Sean Niestrath lives and ministers in Madisonville. You may contact him via email at sean.niestrath@outlook.com.
