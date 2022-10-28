Each season has its own beauty, but it is this season that reminds me most that seasons exist. It is the season that I most notice those huge life-giving plants we call trees. It is this season, just before they go to sleep, that they refuse to be ignored. When the low angle of the sun hits them at the ends of the days, they demand to be seen. When the wind and rain hit their failing leaves there is the music of harvest, they demand to be heard. And many trees give up to us and the animals the fruit of their summer of work, they nourish us. I have been stunned at the beauty of the trees this fall.

This is the season of comfort food. After a summer of heat, there are those days when the wind kicks up and the rain blows cold against the windows. Pick your favorite: Grilled cheese and soup, beef stew, chili, chicken and dumplings. Pies, hot cider, and a fire in the fireplace provide a safe retreat as chill of winter begins to gain the upper hand as evidenced by fog and frost.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In