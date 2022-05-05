Occasionally I will pick up a random classic and start reading. I do this to prevent falling into a reading rut and to keep my mind sharp. I am always rewarded for the effort. Those who read this space are often subjected to those gems I find in plain sight.
What is most remarkable is how often something written centuries ago sounds contemporary. Clearly the immediate culture, language, and current events are different. Technology and geopolitics have run far ahead of where most of us could have even imagined a couple hundred years ago. There are, however, some things that are always worth discussing because the thoughts they provoke exist from beginning to end.
One of these thoughts is the relationship between fact and truth. Facts are those things that we see as having some objective reality. It is well accepted now that we have a hard time even agreeing to some facts – even when looking at the same thing. For example, “A fetus is a human being.” Or maybe, “I have a right to do whatever I want with my body.” Perhaps some are thinking now, “One gender has no business commenting on the rights of another gender.” Then there is, “If abortion is illegal, more women will die because of poor practice.”
The first and last statements above can be demonstrated one way or the other by science, but the outcome is determined by definitions. I suspect some think that one or more of those statements are opinions and others are facts – a fact being something I do agree with and an opinion something I do not. There is also the question of established law – does that make it a fact?
Truth, on the other hand, can be a judgment or an idea that is true or accepted as true. Now we have a problem with the three statements above because some will see opinion, some fact, and some will see truth. However, if we think of truth as fundamental and spiritual reality, we can begin to gain some clarity. We still may not agree, but any serious spirituality carries with it a healthy dose of life-affirming humility and gentleness.
Spiritual truth-seeking builds people and communities that can process difficult facts and come to conclusions that are life-affirming. The question then is, “What are the most life-affirming actions we can take given our situation right now?”
This opens us up for better dialogue. Marcus Aurelius, an ancient Stoic truth-seeker said in his Meditations, “If any man is able to convince me and show me that I do not think or act right, I will gladly change; for I see the truth by which no man was ever injured. But he is injured who abides in error and ignorance” (Marcus Aurelius, Meditations, Book 6:21) Stoics held that the goal of life was to live in accordance with nature. If we think of this in Judeo-Christian terms, we might say that the goal of life is reached by living in accordance with God’s truth, which gives us plenty to discuss.
The option is to be where we are now, being dragged around by the scruff of our ideological and political collars to tow the line or else. John Locke, whose thinking had a massive influence on the framers of our constitution and the religious mind in America, said this in the introduction of his essay Concerning Human Nature about seeking truth and thinking for oneself.
“For the understanding, like the eye, judging of objects only by its own sight, cannot but be pleased with what it discovers, having less regret for what has escaped it, because it is unknown. Thus he who has raised himself above the almsbasket, and, not content to live lazily on the scraps of begged opinions, sets his own thoughts on work, to find and follow truth, will (whatever he lights on) not miss the hunter’s satisfaction; every moment of his pursuit will reward his pains with some delight; and he will have reason to think his time not ill spent, even when he cannot much boast of any great acquisition.” John Locke, “Concerning Human Understanding.”
The truth is, most of us don’t have enough facts to decide anything for anyone else on a consistent basis. A faith worth sharing does not force its way into anything but lives calmly and humbly in the middle of the storm. This kind of faith will share truth and attempt to convince others to affirm life – all life – with forgiveness and gentleness.
