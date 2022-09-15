Some of the consequences of the miracles of Jesus in the New Testament must have been their economic and social impact. Consider the value of a great catch of fish, the ability to work after being healed of a withered hand or being lame, or reentering society after being cleansed of leprosy.

The Old Testament prophets, from beginning to end, emphasize economic justice. Isaiah 1:17 says, “learn to do good; seek justice, correct oppression; defend the fatherless, plead for the widow.” Malachi 3:5 says, “Then I will draw near to you for judgment; I will be a swift witness against . . . those who oppress the hireling in his wages, the widow and the orphan, against those who thrust aside the sojourner, and do not fear me, says the LORD of hosts.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In