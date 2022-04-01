I wonder what the world would look like, or feel like, if we all said what we were thinking. It would be even more interesting or dangerous if we acted on even half of those thoughts. Any reaction to this at all demonstrates how far away we are from goodness and purity. Maybe your reaction was self-convicting, or maybe it was judging how others might behave.
Societies have ways of slowing down thoughts and reactions so that the world doesn’t fly apart completely due to a lack of self-control. This is the role that manners, formalities, and language plays. It is also why attitudes of forgiveness, gratitude, and patience are so important for cultures to function well.
When things are ordered well enough in a society, we can use language to deflect the full force of an event or a harsh comment. We use language to help each other when we struggle, and to pull each other together. However, when we can’t agree on manners and formalities, things begin to break down in other ways. We lose the ability to talk and be heard by each other. When the context is not healthy, or those using the tools have self-centered (or worse) motives, the language of deflection becomes a weapon as well as a tool of manipulation and deceit.
One of my favorite manipulations begins with, “I’m sure you will agree with me that. . .” Here’s a warning… if ever I am in a meeting and such is directed at me, I will respond with, “You don’t speak for me, I do.” This manipulation is a trick used to position people in the room on one side of an issue or another, or to gain assent and then go in to close a sale.
I was on a road trip during the recent Supreme Court hearings. What I heard was the language of deflection being used by everyone in the room. I understand those hearings are to confirm the experience and suitability of the nominee. What I heard was senators testing whether the nominee made judgements that agreed with their politics — both sides have been guilty of this for years now. What we have witnessed during the last few confirmations has been a shift from confirming professional qualification to a moral quagmire driven by identity politics.
Another way we sometimes deflect is to answer for someone else. This is usually a result of anxiety. I see it all the time with parents of younger children. Answers are fed to the kids before they have a chance to answer. It happens with married couples, especially if there is tension about the subject and one fears the other may say the truth. It happens with children of older parents who are fearful of seeing a decline. This deflection is to prevent the one interrupting from dealing with awkward feelings or situations. Sometimes answering for another is the best and kindest thing to do, but not always. Wisdom is required.
Then there are faux apologies. You know, “I’m sorry if I offended you,” implying I didn’t do anything wrong, but you misunderstood or can’t handle life. True apologies are a form of repentance. They are not written statements (which is different than a written apology). They are not produced by publicists. They are genuine expressions of grief at having hurt another person, followed by a change of behavior toward them. Our culture is so rife with faux apologies that we cannot tell the difference anymore — they have become sufficient to save a reputation but do nothing to heal the relational damage.
There are all kinds of language tricks we use to dimmish our responsibility when things go wrong, or when asked a question we do not want to answer. We see it easily when we hear a party-political answer that begins, “Well, the Democrats. . .”, or “The Republicans. . .” It is another form of speaking for someone else when one should be speaking for themselves. We make excuses, blame, or simply lie (or tell a half-truth).
There is also passive language which I call “criminal talk.” There is a chapter in the book “Life at the Bottom” by Theodore Dalrymple that is titled, “The Knife Went In.” It is a quote from an inmate describing how he stabbed someone. It was as though the knife did the crime because it happened to be in his hand.
I wonder what a world would look like if, within the rules and manners of a civilized society, we could learn to say what we mean and own it. Of course, that requires enough maturity on the part of all of us to hear what others mean without crucifying them, which is what sometimes happens to truth-tellers.
