Like everything else, it started in the garden.
“You may freely eat of every tree of the garden; but of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil you shall not eat, for in the day that you eat of it you shall die.”
Humanity had everything it needed — food, safety and relationships with God and each other. But there was a prohibition, a limitation to demonstrate faith in the one that had created and gifted humans with all that was needed. All that was required was to tend the garden, be fruitful and multiply.
But it was all brought down by a simple casting of doubt and temptation to determine for ourselves what is good for food, beautiful in our eyes, and what constitutes wisdom. “The Fall” as it is commonly called is a tightly constructed story that explains the human condition of knowing what is best but failing so often because “the fruit” right in front of us seems to make so much sense.
Most of us do not generally like limitations to be placed on us. However, we are quite adamant that such limitations be placed on other people. Limitations, whether they be the secular or religious variety, make life possible for us. Limitations give us the freedom to move about and live life without having to be concerned about the actions of others.
We understand this quite easily with the commandment, “You shall not murder,” a little less so with, “You shall not commit adultery,” even less with, “You shall not bear false witness,” and not at all it seems with, “sabbath rest.” Just imagine a world where we did not attack each other violently, stayed faithful to our spouses, never twisted facts into lies about others and were not afraid to rest for fear of someone else getting ahead. What freedom those limitations would give us to live lives of joy and peace.
Just a few moments reflecting on a list as simple as the ten commandments can help us to see the difference between the limitations that God places on us and those that we eventually place on ourselves. “Legal” is not close to being synonymous with “moral.” One constantly pursues the tree of knowledge of good and evil, the other seeks to eat of the tree of life.
I sometimes read books of sermons from preachers that are unknown to me other than they published a book. Here is an excerpt from one called “Suburban Christians” (1933) by Roy Smith (1887-1963). “Spiritual laws are just as exact and accurate in their operation as physical laws, and we can no more defy them and secure spiritual results than we can defy the law of gravitation in the erection of a skyscraper. The chemist does not think of the laws of chemistry as restrictions upon his liberty as a chemist, but rather as charted highways down which he may travel to desired results. The musician does not call the laws of harmony limitations upon freedom, but guides by which she creates beauty ... The laws of life which make it difficult, also make it reliable.”
Limitations are easy to understand in the realm of food and drink. It is possible to literally eat and drink oneself to death because what is in front of us is so appealing. It may make us feel better or “comforted” for a moment but there is a price to be paid. The same could be applied morally or spiritually. Living without moral or spiritual limitations may give short term satisfaction or comfort or justification, but there is often a horrible price to be paid — by someone. What is even more tragic is that the disaster is sometimes still seen as freedom and success.
To be clear we are not talking about those voluntary religious restrictions that some regard as necessary and then require of others to be recognized as Christian. These are usually superficial markers of piety — hairstyle, dress, dietary restrictions, keeping of holy days, use or prohibition of words — which are only wrong if they become sectarian in nature.
The limitations that God places on us tend to be focused more on how we regard our Creator and treat each other than on letting others know how virtuous and righteous we are by our dress or opinions on politics or social issues. The parable we call “the good Samaritan” makes it abundantly clear that our neighbors include all of mankind, not just those we consider “like us.” Living with God’s limitations and the positive morality that those limitations imply will never be easy, but they will set us free.
