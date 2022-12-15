It is always a dangerous thing to think that two very different words mean the same thing. There is the triumvirate of tolerance, acceptance, and affirmation that many have been convinced are the same and promote the idea. This is true across the political and religious spectrum. It is the thought world that those who work in the public or business spheres must contend with daily. Love is another word that gets conflated with kindness, sex, or emotion which sends us in all sorts of confusing directions.
There are two other words that we confuse that has done damage for centuries, and I suppose will continue to do so – truth and doctrine. They are closely related but are far from the same. One’s doctrine (political, social, scientific, or religious) can only approach accuracy if it is based on truth. What often happens is that groups get these things backwards so that we think the world can only approach truth if our doctrine is accepted.
This backwards thinking is what causes war, genocide, any number of “phobias” or sectarian “-isms.” It is this thinking that prevents us from giving serious consideration to the perspectives of others. It is this thinking that assassinated Lincoln, Kennedy (both of them), Martin Luther King, Jr., and crucified Jesus.
It is this thinking that prevents us from making headway as quickly as we might around our current social challenges of violence, abuse, and suicide. If one’s doctrine is truth and the truth must be defended then some in the name of truth or God or the Constitution feel quite justified in condemning, de-humanizing, or using law or violence to overcome those who do not adhere to it.
It causes political parties to pretend not to cooperate to maintain power. It causes churches to split. It causes families to break apart. Doctrine is a very strong social force that, when refusing to look outside itself can easily overcome truth. And it does. If we were talking physics, doctrine might be the equivalent of the strong nuclear force or electromagnetic force.
Fortunately for us, truth is always present. Whether we are looking for it or not. It is there, like gravity, holding everything together. It is so ubiquitous and weak that we forget that it constantly works on us.
Those that are truth seekers must still contend with doctrine. I am not certain it is possible to function in any society without adhering to some form of doctrine. Our cultural rules and laws are based on our systematic understanding of truth.
Doctrine is a tool to help us understand and explain ourselves to each other. It is worth defending but not at the expense of another human being and certainly not when it compromises truth. Doctrines change. They can be manipulated. Doctrines can be used to convince, describe, or set one apart. They can never be a full representation of the truth. We do not have the vocabulary or capacity to grasp the truth.
No one has enough information to claim having a full grasp of truth. Truth-seekers are, therefore, humble people who rarely resort to shouting or condemning. Those who believe they have found the truth will eventually grow into patient mentors who are always willing to adjust and change when new light is shined into a dark place.
When we see a name-caller, a self-assured preacher (not just the religious variety), or one who dismisses “the other side” because they are uneducated or elitist, then one should be on alert for doctrine overruling truth.
It can be difficult to respect some who adhere vociferously to different doctrines. We can still be relentless in pursuit of truth and find others who are on that same journey. What we may learn is that we have more in common with other truth seekers that with those who hold the same doctrines.
Seek and you will find. Peace.
