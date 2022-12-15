It is always a dangerous thing to think that two very different words mean the same thing. There is the triumvirate of tolerance, acceptance, and affirmation that many have been convinced are the same and promote the idea. This is true across the political and religious spectrum. It is the thought world that those who work in the public or business spheres must contend with daily. Love is another word that gets conflated with kindness, sex, or emotion which sends us in all sorts of confusing directions.

There are two other words that we confuse that has done damage for centuries, and I suppose will continue to do so – truth and doctrine. They are closely related but are far from the same. One’s doctrine (political, social, scientific, or religious) can only approach accuracy if it is based on truth. What often happens is that groups get these things backwards so that we think the world can only approach truth if our doctrine is accepted.

