Anyone who has ever been part of a business, religious organization, civic club, or sports team has experienced the difference in leadership and authority. Many of us have been part of organizations where leadership succeeded in spite of those in authority.
I think this is the wisdom that we see when faith communities are working properly. We call it “servant leadership” but there is no other kind of true leadership. Regardless of one’s official position, it is not possible to lead from above — only with. It may be possible to get people to do what you want using only authority, but it will not last — eventually the system will break. What is tragic is a system that is broken by misuse of authority and those with authority not reacting to the problem. Whether it is through willful ignorance or naïve inattention, the results can be catastrophic.
Authority is sought by small-minded people. Leadership rises from courageous people trying to do the right thing. Winston Churchill said, “Courage is the first of human qualities because it is the quality which guarantees all others.” Those who only seek authority do so because of the character flaws. Those who lead pursue good while overcoming theirs.
Leadership plays a longer game than authority. Those who lead are often persecuted, fired, relieved of duty, or banned by those fearful authoritarian types. It is amazing that powerful leaders have the capacity to inspire long after their death. Those who only hold authority are met with great rejoicing when they pass from this life. They become bywords.
Scripture has some powerful examples of leadership. It also demonstrates that when authority follows leadership people are better off everywhere. Here is an interaction between Pharaoh and Joseph in Egypt, “Now therefore let Pharaoh select a man discreet and wise, and set him over the land of Egypt. Let Pharaoh proceed to appoint overseers over the land, and take the fifth part of the produce of the land of Egypt during the seven plenteous years. And let them gather all the food of these good years that are coming, and lay up grain under the authority of Pharaoh for food in the cities, and let them keep it. That food shall be a reserve for the land against the seven years of famine which are to befall the land of Egypt, so that the land may not perish through the famine.”
This proposal seemed good to Pharaoh and to all his servants. . . And Pharaoh said to Joseph, “Behold, I have set you over all the land of Egypt.” (Genesis 41:33-37, 41)
Proverbs 29:2,16 says, “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice; but when the wicked rule, the people groan. When the wicked are in authority, transgression increases; but the righteous will look upon their downfall.”
As if we didn’t already know it, we are witnessing a powerful example of the difference between authority and leadership in Eastern Europe. Who would have thought that a comedian could stand toe to toe with a former KGB agent and clearly win? Well, he would win if the KGB guy had the courage to come out of his bunker.
Vladimir Putin is what authority without character or courage looks like. He will not win and he will die a failure — whatever else happens. Mr. Putin and the Patriarch of Moscow should heed a quip from FDR, “Physical strength can never permanently withstand the impact of spiritual force.”
Volodymyr Zalinski is what leadership looks like. He is at work. He is in the streets. He is on our screens. He is speaking for his people. He is bold with his requests but is grounded. He is with his people, and his people are following him. He will win and will die a hero — whatever else happens.
One of the best things I heard he said recently is that Ukrainians will not have to pay property tax on any tanks, vehicles, or arms they pick up from what the Russian army has abandoned. He followed it up by thanking the Russians for helping with so many arms to fight. That is leadership.
We need more leadership at every level of society. We have enough authority and those who seek it in politics and religion.
