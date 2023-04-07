Our society today values expression more than restraint. So much so that expression carries with it an entitlement beyond tolerance to acceptance and endorsement. This sets us up for polarization and makes us vulnerable to ambitious men and women who either promise us what they cannot deliver or make us feel righteous in our contempt for others.

We find these ambitious people mixed in with true servants among our religious leaders, politicians, journalists, scientists, and educators. They will do and say nearly anything to gain a following and an advantage.

