I wrote a couple of weeks ago some thoughts about Black History Month. I want to share another reason I need Black History Month. Song. This is not about the style of music, but rather the lyrics. It is worth listening to spiritual songs, songs from the Civil Rights movement (and the decades prior), rap, and hip-hop — because of what they say. Some of it offends me, but it is a way for me to take in another view of the world to which I have little access.

Song has forever been a way for human beings to express what is difficult to say. I was in a discussion a few days ago concerning the value of songs that express pain and protest. Someone made a comment about “secular” songs having nothing to say about spiritual matters. I could not disagree more with that thought. I might go so far as to say that there are no secular songs. They all express theology in one way or another. The god may not be the Christian God, but it is a rare song that does not express theology of some type — even if it has to do with how human beings treat each other. Those songs that speak of infidelity or violence only work because we would rather live in a world without them.

