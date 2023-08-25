I have a very good friend whom I talk with at least twice a month, usually for an hour or more at a time. He is one of those people who asks difficult questions based on what he has in front of him. He works as a campus minister at a public university and turns away no one. This sometimes means that there is some tension between what the campus house looks like and what some of his congregation expects. I ask him questions as well. When we talk, we are both amazed at what we pull out of each other.

Occasionally, one of us will say something and the other will experience an epiphany that, while obvious, surprises both of us. He was describing a particular situation that involved some well-meaning women who wanted to “help out” by coming in and cleaning up the place. It just wasn’t quite to their standard of housekeeping. It is not that the place is dirty. It is, however, a space used by young adults who are at various places of spiritual development and are still learning responsibility. Being a little rough around the edges should be expected.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In