No one gets to choose their heritage. No one gets to choose the nation or tribe into which they are born. No one gets to choose the influences that form the way we first learn to view the world. No one gets to choose their history.

What we do get to choose is how we look at our heritage. We can decide to respect, disrespect, support or undermine our nation or tribe. As we move into adulthood and mature as human beings, we can begin to change our view of the world by looking at it with critical and wisdom seeking eyes. Finally, we can choose which parts of our history to emphasize and which parts to suppress. None of these decisions changes the facts or the past, but our heritage, nation, first influences and history certainly bend our view of them.

