I listen to a lot of talk on the radio and an occasional podcast. I know people who listen to others talking when they drive, ride bicycles, workout, or prepare meals. Many of us watch editorialized news that confirms our view of the world. This is sometimes mistaken for thinking. Experience teaches than thinking only begins when we hear something that doesn’t agree with our views. Otherwise, it is indoctrination.
Regular readers will know that I write a lot about talk. There is no substitute for hearing the words of another human being who is walking through this world with a different set of eyes and experiences. But there is more to talking than just making words. There are a couple of things that make talk worthwhile.
Talk must come from an honest place. There is so much that people say to each other that is for the sole purpose of manipulation. This is different than someone trying to make an argument to get another to agree with a viewpoint. Persuasive speech, even over-the-top rhetoric, is fine so long as everyone knows what is happening.
For example, if I am talking to someone who has a genuine dislike of a particular race or religion, it still needs to be heard. If it comes from a genuine place, it has value. It is hard to change things in the dark.
When talk comes from an honest place it gives the hearer the opportunity to get a glimpse into the emotional world of another. Honest talk is hard to find, but it is a gift beyond measure. It should be treated as precious and protected with wisdom and discretion. It is as fragile as it is powerful.
Talk must be informed. There is so much nonsense being spewed today that it boggles the mind. Whether it be concerning public policy, religious doctrine, the environment, or social issues, the overwhelming volume of talk today could be dismissed with a three-minute browser search.
There is more to being well-informed than good research. Everyone is well informed about their experiences and viewpoints. I know many people who truly believe that a university education makes them more informed and qualified to make decisions for others than those who do not. How ill-informed.
Talk must be genuine. While it might be a difficult standard to hold, one test of genuine speech might be, “Does it matter how many people are listening?” Put this alongside, “Would I say this whether or not I was paid?” and we might get close to genuine talk. There are many who will say whatever they need to in order to get a paycheck. Salespeople, clergy, politicians, and news editorialists (we should give new readers a pass here) come to mind.
Talk must be heard. Genuine, well-informed talk from a genuine place is always worth hearing. Even if it hurts, makes us cringe, or causes us to get angry. There have been too many years and too many places where the talk of one group is hushed because another group simply did not want to listen. Talk that is heard empowers everyone to make better choices and learn more about our world.
Talk leads to change. Talk that is heard leads to change — every time. It may take years or decades, but all those words floating around and landing on our ears through all sorts of media changes us. I have been changed by an accent, or a sentence heard in an unusual context. I have been changed by lengthy exchanges with people over the course of my lifetime.
Here are a couple of pieces of wisdom from the Psalms and Ecclesiastes about talk.
Psalm 41:6, “And when one comes to see me, he utters empty words, while his heart gathers mischief; when he goes out, he tells it abroad.”
Ecclesiastes 5:5-7, “It is better that you should not vow than that you should vow and not pay. Let not your mouth lead you into sin, and do not say before the messenger that it was a mistake; why should God be angry at your voice, and destroy the work of your hands? For when dreams increase, empty words grow many: but do you fear God?”
Don’t stop talking.
