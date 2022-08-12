There are some events in life that are unavoidable. Try as we might, we cannot hide. We may get away with it for a little while, but not facing difficult situations catches up with us eventually. Even if we avoid them forever, they will leave their mark on us. It is not good for us to avoid uncomfortable situations because we are afraid of what might happen. If there is an uncomfortable situation that must be addressed, it will still be there whether we do anything about it or not.

In the story of Adam and Eve choosing the knowledge of good and evil over obedience, they discovered their nakedness and were ashamed. They couldn’t hide what they had done so they tried to hide themselves — which is what we tend to do when we make even minor mistakes that we cannot deny.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In