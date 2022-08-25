There are two things that lead us to questionable decisions in life. The first is doing what we want and finding a way to justify it. One of the most egregious might be, “God wants me to be happy, therefore it is OK for me to ... because it makes me happy.” The second is doing something difficult or unpleasant because circumstances have overwhelmed our usual well-functioning rules.

In the first instance we move beyond clear lines of right and wrong despite what we know to be best.

