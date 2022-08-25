There are two things that lead us to questionable decisions in life. The first is doing what we want and finding a way to justify it. One of the most egregious might be, “God wants me to be happy, therefore it is OK for me to ... because it makes me happy.” The second is doing something difficult or unpleasant because circumstances have overwhelmed our usual well-functioning rules.
In the first instance we move beyond clear lines of right and wrong despite what we know to be best.
In the second we move beyond clear lines of right and wrong because of what we know to be best. Heart and motivation are the keys to the difference. We often choose the first situations while the second situation chooses us.
Life has a way of pushing us past our limits. Past our limits of what we thought we could tolerate. Past our limits of clarity. Past our limits of knowing what to do. Past the limits of our thinking about God, the world, good and evil. These are the times that give us a chance to grow in compassion and empathy or leave us confused and embittered. Having experienced both, it is
Those times that have left me worse off I might describe as having sharp lines. We might call this “black and white” thinking. Right is right and wrong is wrong. We all have this in us, and we all need it. But to fall back on it every time or in the wrong circumstance will prevent us from fully engaging whatever is in front of us.
Sharp lines are easier from a moral or decision-making perspective, but the risk is unnecessarily broken relationships and avoiding real solutions. There is no reason to develop an argument or defense and no nuance is needed even in exceptional circumstances. It is easy to decide who is
on the right side or wrong side of the line. All that is needed are clearly executed rules. Staying in those lines keeps us protected (we think) and certain of our righteousness.
Those times that have left me better off I might describe as ragged edges. We might call this informed thinking. Right and wrong still rule the day but compassion and the heart play a greater role. We all have this in us as well. This allows us to stand firm in our convictions without condemnation of others. This increases the odds of better solutions and survival of important relationships.
Ragged edges can be difficult. This thinking allows us to grow and change without giving up convictions or radical breaks in logic. It makes it possible to be inclusive of others without affirming their behavior. Living in this seam leaves us vulnerable to criticism from both sides of whatever is at stake. Such is the nature of standing in gaps of understanding and seeking solutions. Making this effort is worth the trouble.
witness to a God working with chosen people who were always at the ragged edge. It teaches us clearly what is right — “Love God, love your neighbor as yourself.” “Seek justice.” “Do justice, love kindness, and walk humbly with your God.”
The grace of the law was given so that we would know how to do this. There were more laws given because we failed and have hard hearts — think about the laws concerning divorce (Deut. 24) or divorcing “foreign women.” (Ezra 10). Neither of these would have been necessary if men were faithful to spouse and to God. As a reminder (and I believe a counter to the strangeness of Ezra 10) we have the book of Ruth. Ruth, a woman of Israel’s idolatrous enemy, binds herself to her mother-in-law and lands in the genealogy of Jesus.
There are rules ... but, Ruth. There are rules but ... “let the one who is without sin throw the first stone.”
Have courage to live at the ragged edges, knowing that we do not really have a choice. The most important decisions are made at the edges of life. It is important that we be prepared with faith and knowledge. It is important that we have community and boundaries. It is important that we go easy on ourselves when we misstep. Keep a clear conscience and know we have an advocate.
There are sharp edges but ... “Father, forgive them, they don’t know what they are doing.”
