Simple is not synonymous with easy. In the realm of spirituality, they can be nearly opposites.
“Love your neighbor as yourself.”
“For by the grace given to me I bid everyone among you not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think.”
“Rejoice in the Lord, always.”
“Do not covet.”
“Jesus is Lord.”
Some of these roll off our tongues with an understanding of their truth but the knowledge of our failure to do them. They are reminders to us of where we are and where we are going. We all have good days on which we are successful. But then there are others … fail.
I believe the simply expressed moral codes we live by are worth pursuing. They are beautiful and aspirational. They are those thoughts that lead to actions, which makes for a better world for all of us.
In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus announces what his kingdom looks like in a series of simple statements which are rarely easy for us. “Do not worry about your life.” “Forgive others, so you will be forgiven.” “Do not be angry with your brother or sister.” “Blessed are the merciful, for they shall receive mercy.”
These are not easy for us. A simple rule of life is applied spiritually when he says, “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you.” I don’t know exactly what Bono meant in his classic song, “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.” I take from that the admission that the spiritual “seek and you will find” may not be as easy as advertised.
There is the promise of God answering our asking, seeking, and knocking. It is followed immediately by a reminder that the road that leads to life is a narrow one; not exclusive, just difficult.
Applied more broadly, asking, seeking, and knocking are reminders that we get the results that we deserve. We all know that if we are looking for faults in others (or ourselves), we will certainly find them. The same is true if we are looking for the good. We find what we are looking for.
Looking for mushrooms, gems, fish, game, or wild berries requires some effort. It requires knowledge and looking in the right place. The more valuable an item, the more effort and expense it takes to acquire it. Understanding what we are looking for is crucial to our success.
Generations have always been at each other. I think it is fun and interesting to see the differences; it is also informative of the world that we live in. No generation grows up in the same world as their parents anymore — never have. Technology has made the differences even more marked today that in generations past.
It is difficult to get a grasp on the generational changes of the last 100 years; The Great Depression, WWII, Korea, Cold War, Vietnam, Dot.com Bubble, 9/11, Credit Crisis; Radio, TV, Cable TV, Cellphones, Podcasts/Streaming, and social media. It is no wonder that each generation is so different from others.
We find what we look for here on earth. There has been so much criticism, and occasional animosity, between generations (nothing new here) that it can become difficult to communicate. It is worth training ourselves to seek the good in each other and in each generation. Look for their contributions rather than costs. Look at what is done right rather than wrong. Look with eyes of understanding rather than criticism. We all have fears, challenges, comforts, and life-altering events. But they are all different.
When I am doing research, I use keywords to search databases. I find what I am looking for. However, I sometimes refine my keywords to get better results. The same is true when we look at each other. The same is true when we think about our spiritual health. The end of the teaching on asking, seeking, and knocking is, “So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets.” (Matthew 7:12).
Our spiritual health and the way we see others are intimately linked. Jesus knew what he was talking about in the Sermon on the Mount. He knew that we would need God’s help and he knew that it would not be easy for us — even if it is simple.
