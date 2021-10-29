Sometimes we hear a phrase and we immediately respond favorably or unfavorably.
The same phrase or word could be spoken to a mixed audience and the responses would vary widely depending upon the speaker and the background of those listening. The phrase “rewriting history” is, because of my background, reflexively associated with people who I may think are trying to destroy my culture, my country or my faith.
These things may be true, but they are not necessarily true. It is true, however, that when a person from a sufficiently different background or culture picks up a history there will be at least some of it that she will want to rewrite. This would happen even if it were accurate and true. It would happen because that history did not adequately explain her current experience in the world.
We do not write history to learn what happened. We write history to see what has happened in the past that helps us makes sense of who we are today. That would explain why we do not teach the history of Maine in Kentucky schools. It explains why we are still working through U.S. history because we are still trying to make our textbooks reflect the lived experiences of all children in our public schools fifty years or so after integration. Those “other histories” deserve to be spoken, written and heard.
There are some who are afraid of such, not because it threatens who we are, but because it threatens who we think we are. The more stories we can add to our understanding of life, the better off we will all be. We understand this a little better with movies and novels, but those can be avoided.
It is worth noting that for Christians and Jews, the book that we consider to be God’s written word given to us by his Spirit and acts as a rule for our lives is nothing short of history being re-written to explain our faith and position in the world. Another well-known example is the work of first century historian, Flavius Josephus (A.D. 37 — 100). The Old Testament, while not all agree with the approach, has been called a “Salvation History” of God’s people. The New Testament begins with four Gospels, which are highly structured biographies of the life of Jesus. Both, however, can be seen as the beginning of something that is still in progress and explains who we are today.
Josephus is explicit in his claim to be rewriting the story for the benefit of his readers. “While some men who were not concerned in the affairs themselves, have gotten together in vain and contradictory stories by hearsay, and have written them down ... and while those that were there present have given false account of things and this either out of a humor of flattery to the Romans, or of hatred towards the Jews; and while their writings contain sometimes accusations ... but nowhere the accurate truth of the facts ... I Joseph, by birth a Hebrew, a priest also, and one who at first fought against the Romans ... am the author.” (Josephus, The Wars of the Jews, Ch. 1).
We read a similar introduction to the Gospel of Luke, “Inasmuch as many have undertaken to compile a narrative of the things which have been accomplished among us, just as they were delivered to us by those who from the beginning were eyewitnesses and minsters of the word, it seemed good to me also, having followed all things closely for some time past, to write an orderly account for you, most excellent Theophilus, that you may know the truth of the things you have been informed.” (Luke 1:1-4, RSV).
And while the Old Testament does not make such explicit statements. We can look at the first verse of the Bible, “At the beginning of God’s creating the heavens and the earth,” (Gen. 1:1) where we are left with the idea of being a part of God’s continuing creative work. We can then look at the last verse in the Hebrew order and read, “Thus says Cyrus king of Persia, “The Lord has given me all the kingdoms of the earth, and he has charged me to build him a house at Jerusalem, which is in Judah. Whoever is among you all of his people, may the Lord his God be with him. Let him go up.” (II Chronicles 36:23).
History, written in a structured order to explain how a people chosen by God ended up in Babylon being sent back home to rebuild their beloved city. History, written in the form of a gospel to present the life and teachings of Jesus, the Christ. History, written to tell the story of a brutal war from the side of those who were defeated. And the world is richer for it.
Sean Niestrath lives and ministers in Madisonville. You may contact him via email at sean.niestrath@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.