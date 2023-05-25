In his book, This Republic of Suffering, Drew Gilpin Faust describes the gathering of the Civil War dead, months and sometimes years after quick burial on the battlefield. They were exhumed and identified. Some were taken back to their families. Most were gathered in memorial graveyards that are still with us today. The nation learned a lot about death during that time. It hastened the doctrine of leaving no one behind. It cemented the idea of a “good death” and a respectful burial.

It is this process that Benjamin Harrison describes in his Decoration Day comments on May 30, 1891 at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia.

