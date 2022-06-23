Big, important words are always going to be worth discussing. Take, for example, “love” and “acceptance.” I might say I can love someone without accepting them, meaning that I love a person but cannot accept their behavior. I could also say that I can accept someone without loving them, meaning I can work with them but cannot bring myself to feel good about it. We might consider love and acceptance so closely related that both must be possessed together. It is worth reminding Christians that this principle cuts both ways.
We could discuss and argue about these statements from now on. We might convince each other to think differently, or we might learn to understand the other perspective. It is not likely that we could ever agree, however, unless we can agree on the same definitions of “love” and “acceptance.”
Over the past century and a half (some might say since the Reformation, and some earlier), big, important words have become increasingly unhinged from standard definitions. We have moved from, “What does God mean by ‘love’ or ‘acceptance’?”, to “What does ‘love’ or ‘acceptance’ mean?” The difference in these questions is both profound and tragic.
There is much talk today about love, kindness, acceptance, tolerance, peace, and equality. The problem is that these things cannot exist in a world where their definitions have become unhinged from their source. The standard definitions for these words today usually coincides with whatever the speaker wants them to mean. What is even more amazing is that today there is less and less correlation to a person’s faith claims.
G.K. Chesterton, one of my favorite authors, was a staunch Catholic and no fan of the Reformation. It was in this context that he wrote, “The modern world is not evil; in some ways the modern world is far too good. It is full of wild and wasted virtues. When a religious scheme is shattered . . . it is not merely the vices that are let loose. The vices are, indeed, let loose, and they wander and do no damage. But the virtues are let loose also; and the virtues wander more wildly . . . and do more terrible damage. The modern world is full of the old Christian virtues gone mad . . . because they have been isolated from each other and are wandering alone.”
There are many examples of this today. Compassion without truth. Charity without accountability. Faith without a clear object of worship. Sexual morality without discipline. When virtues become unhinged from their roots and from each other they become tools by which we can bludgeon each other’s conscience.
In the hands of manipulative religious charlatans, the politically ambitious, or morally corrupt leaders, the virtues are used to confuse faith and hide agendas. It leads to virtue signaling (not a new thing, but a newly popular term), banner waving, and inhibiting speech and open discussion. Virtues gone wild leads to hate and violence in the name of love, acceptance, or compassion.
The third commandment is, “Do not take the name of the Lord in vain.” This goes far beyond “cussing.” This means taking up the name of God for your own cause. It is unhinging who God is from what we do and – claiming that we represent God’s will. It is a form of claiming to be God.
When virtues like love and acceptance become unhinged from each other and from the context which gives us those virtues, we begin to take up those virtues in vain. We begin to believe that we and our causes are the true representations of those virtues. It is a way of making ourselves the sources of what is good and right. When that thinking is combined with the breaking of the commandment, the result is spiritually and socially catastrophic.
What is worse is that when we get to that point, the virtue of humility (which is the main subject of Chesterton’s essay) has long vanished from view. We are incapable of hearing others, and more certain of the path we are on. It brings to mind Proverbs 14:12, “There is a way which seems right to a man, but its end is the way to death.”
We always need to be reminded to stay connected to our roots. We should not be afraid to reconnect those big words to their origin. It is rarely popular to do so because far too often we think too highly of ourselves for that. Keeping the virtues connected to each other and to the God who gave them to us will keep us balanced and spiritually healthy.
