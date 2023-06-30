It is a very human exercise to express ideals that we all desire to live up to. Holidays give us opportunities to focus on the better parts of who we are: Christmas, New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, and this week, Independence Day. These days serve as reminders of who we want to be and call us to be better than who we are.
Speaking idealistic words gives us the opportunity to check our progress, or lack thereof. Letting the best of our thoughts flow a few times a year does, eventually, make us better tomorrow than we were yesterday. One of the reasons I enjoy history so much is that it gives us glimpses into the lives and thoughts of those who lived long before we did. What if, for example, we could overhear what was said on the Fourth of July in Philadelphia in 1794? At the time George Washington was president and it was the capital of the newly formed United States of America.
- One of the wonders of living today is our access to vast amounts of primary source documents unfathomable even twenty years ago. So, out of curiosity, I looked up a report of the July 4th celebration recorded on page three of the Aurora General Advertiser, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 8th, 1794.
There was a parade, some music, a large public meal and, of interest to us, a great deal of drinking associated with no fewer than fifteen toasts, “under the discharge of artillery.” The heat, the sweat, the horses, the ale, the food, and the gunpowder. I can almost smell it.
After two sermons and two readings of the Declaration of Independence we read, “At three o’clock the officers of the brigade, and of the independent regiment of the artillery assembled at the old Coffee-House, where they sat down to a handsome dinner provided for the occasion. . . The day was spent in good humour [sic.], good order, and happiness, and the following toasts drank under the discharge of artillery.”
Here are a few to consider.
“The Day. May it ever be auspicious to the cause of freedom; and may each returning anniversary bring some new blessing to our country.”
“The Senate and the House of Representatives of the United States. May their decisions be guided by wisdom, and the purest principles of patriotism, and may they meet with the cordial consent of the constituents.”
“The heroes who have fallen in defence [sic.] of American freedom. Taught by their great example may we learn, that in the sacred cause of freedom our fortunes and our lives are at the disposal of our country.”
“The rights of man. May they be clearly understood, and fully enjoyed.”
At another gathering in the city at 4 o’clock these toasts were drunk.
“Science, may the sum of truth dissipate the clouds of ignorance.”
“Equal rights — May the principles which gives each man his due be the basis of every political institution.”
“May the soil of America be consecrated by the genius of universal emancipation.”
“May America ever be an asylum for the persecuted and the oppressed.”
One can hear in these expressions hope for the future and the seeds of the incredibly challenging years ahead. Some of the thoughts expressed nearly 230 years ago we have yet to fully realize. Yet, the nation is still here and still moving forward. It is right for us to question what they may have meant. It is right for us to feel the pain of our failures to live up to our own ideals. It is right for us to continue to use the rhetoric of freedom and rights even as we fail to fully realize them.
This same process is at work in faith. The Bible gives us those ideals to which we are to live into. We, as believers, express those ideals in words, even when our deeds fail us. This does not make them untrue. This does not negate our faith. This does not give us a reason to give up on those ideals.
Nations and churches (and try not to put the two together too tightly) should never stop striving for who we should be and who we want to be. We should help each other to be who we say we are. This is hard. There is always a price to pay from moving to who I am to who I will be.
I am thankful for the free nations on this planet. None live up to their ideals, but all have something to contribute. I am thankful for the freedom that is found in faith, regardless of nation or government. Have a wonderful Independence Day.
