The more I read and investigate the Psalms, the more I am impressed with the powerful structure of the hymnbook of the Bible. The first Psalm lays the foundation of what we will experience in the other 149. The second praises the reign of the king, which is quoted in Acts in the New Testament when the early disciples were being persecuted. The early Psalms are dominated by prayers for healing and deliverance, punctuated by God’s care and protection. The general movement is from personal sickness and enemies to national concerns.
As we move through the songs there are more about God’s judgment, wisdom, and the beginnings of thanksgiving. Nearly all of them have some positive turn or blessing at some point (Psalm 88 being a notable exception). Even the dire Psalm 22, which begins, “My God, My God why have you forsaken me?”, turns praise and deliverance by the end. In the middle of the Psalms we are seeing more songs of Zion and some songs for festivals.
By the time we get to Psalm 103 we have turned a corner. There are a couple of exceptions, but from here we read thanksgiving, praise, and in a profound triad we sing of God’s history with his people in 105 -107. Psalm 107 praises God’s salvation and one does not have to know a lot about the story of Jesus to see parallels in the Gospels. Psalm 119 is famous for having 172 verses, all of which are about the word of God. This Psalm in itself makes for a good Lenten Meditation.
But it is that wonderful section of uninterrupted praise from Psalm 120 — 134 that moves us from “In my distress I cry to the Lord, that he may answer me.” to, “Come, bless the Lord, all you servants of the Lord who stand by night in the house of the Lord!”
This is where these wonderful encouragements are found: “I lift up my eyes to the hills, From whence does my help come? My help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.” “I was glad when they said to me, ‘Let us go to the house of the Lord!’ ” “If it had not been the Lord who was on our side . . . they would have swallowed us up alive.” “Unless the Lord builds the house, those who build it labor in vain.” “Behold how good and pleasant it is when brothers dwell in unity.”
What makes these Psalms so special is that they are all titled, “A Song of Ascent.” There are several thoughts on how they may have been used. It is likely that they would have been sung by worshippers as they ascended the fifteen steps from the “court of the Israelites” to the “court of women” during the festival of booths.
Imagine them being sung as Ezra the Scribe taught the people and dedicated the rebuilt temple after the seventy-year captivity in Babylon. I can even imagine them being sung when Jesus was in Jerusalem.
Lent, for many Christians, is a time of thoughtful meditation. These Psalms offer us a journey from distress which we have left behind at the foot of the step to praise in the temple. Beginning with Psalm 105 and breaking up Psalm 119 gives us plenty to meditate upon during this season. Beginning with God’s mighty deeds and faithfulness, meditating on his word and then ascending toward praise sets me up well for the events which ensures salvation for believers.
Have a blessed season of Lent this year and take time to consider the songbook that we have been given.
