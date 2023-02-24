The more I read and investigate the Psalms, the more I am impressed with the powerful structure of the hymnbook of the Bible. The first Psalm lays the foundation of what we will experience in the other 149. The second praises the reign of the king, which is quoted in Acts in the New Testament when the early disciples were being persecuted. The early Psalms are dominated by prayers for healing and deliverance, punctuated by God’s care and protection. The general movement is from personal sickness and enemies to national concerns.

As we move through the songs there are more about God’s judgment, wisdom, and the beginnings of thanksgiving. Nearly all of them have some positive turn or blessing at some point (Psalm 88 being a notable exception). Even the dire Psalm 22, which begins, “My God, My God why have you forsaken me?”, turns praise and deliverance by the end. In the middle of the Psalms we are seeing more songs of Zion and some songs for festivals.

