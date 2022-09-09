All talk is not a good thing. What is worse is talking in one direction while acting in another. It is deceptive and manipulative. It is one thing to do it to gain an advantage in sports — as in the attempt to draw a defensive team offside to gain a free first down. It is another matter entirely to do so in family or work life. It is unhealthy at best and usually leads to broken trust in relationships. We call this hypocrisy.

Before I write anything else, I want to make it clear that I believe that God hears any prayer of a repentant heart, regardless of previous actions.

