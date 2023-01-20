I remember the first time I shook hands with our neighbor in Italy. While we were moving in, she greeted us with some cooked food and fresh produce. She wasn’t very old, but her hands let me know right away that she had worked the ground herself to provide what she gave us. Her husband was the same. When they talked about gardening it was not theory, it was practiced knowledge. They would not tell me what I should do, they would tell me what they did to get results. They were much more likely to show someone how to do something that to tell them.

Over time, human beings begin to embody their lifestyle and practices. While such things as grief, poverty, wealth, or faith may need to be confirmed through talking with someone, these things get into us both physically and spiritually; and it is generational. We know this and hear it in such phrases as, “You can take the girl out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the girl.” (Or her children.) We use this fact in TV shows and movies where the plot follows a family or people who are in a new environment where they clearly do not fit.

