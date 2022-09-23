Calvert City United Methodist Church

The Calvert City United Methodist Church is hosting an organ dedication concert on September 25 at 4 p.m. at the church on 571 Oak Park. This concert will feature local musicians, including Emily Black, Dr. Todd Hill, Owen Cody, and Mark Cain.

Black grew up in a tight-knit family in Paducah where storytelling and singing was woven into the fabric of her life from the beginning. She graduated with her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in vocal performance from the University of Louisville. She sings in various styles, including art song, oratorio, chamber music, coral ensembles, early music, musical theater, and popular music. She has collaborated with orchestras and chamber ensembles in major works in concerts across the United States.

