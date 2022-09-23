The Calvert City United Methodist Church is hosting an organ dedication concert on September 25 at 4 p.m. at the church on 571 Oak Park. This concert will feature local musicians, including Emily Black, Dr. Todd Hill, Owen Cody, and Mark Cain.
Black grew up in a tight-knit family in Paducah where storytelling and singing was woven into the fabric of her life from the beginning. She graduated with her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in vocal performance from the University of Louisville. She sings in various styles, including art song, oratorio, chamber music, coral ensembles, early music, musical theater, and popular music. She has collaborated with orchestras and chamber ensembles in major works in concerts across the United States.
Hill is a professor of music and director of jazz studies at Murray State University. He received his bachelor of music and master of music education degrees from Center MSU and his Doctorate from Boise State University. He was named college/university teacher of the year by the Kentucky Music Educators Association in 2016. In addition to his responsibilities at MSU, Hill is the director of the Todd Hill Orchestra and serves as choir director and traditional worship director at First United Methodist Church at Murray. He also served as organist at the former Benton First United Methodist Church and as conference organist at the session of the former Memphis Annual Conference held in Paducah.
Cody is a junior at McCracken County High School. He began studying piano at the age of five under Dr. Meeyoun Park of MSU. He is a two-time scholarship recipient of a scholarship award granted by the Southern Illinois chapter of the American Guild of Organists. Cody is currently studying organ with Dr. James Reifinger of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, Illinois.
Cain is a native of McCracken County and a graduate of Reidland High School. He retired this August following a 31-year career as music director at Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church in Richmond, Virginia. He received his bachelor of music degree from the University of Kentucky and a master’s degree in church music from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. Cain also served as a representative for the Allen Organ Company. He has returned to his home community to help care for family members and manage family farming operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.