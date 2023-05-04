I recall the first time I was in a group of about 200 people, and I was one of three Caucasians. I recall the first time I was with another group of people, and I was the only person whose first language was English. Most of us have had experiences like this. They are, at first, a little strange. Even in the friendly environments I was in, there was some discomfort. My brain was simply not accustomed to it. It only took a short while for those settings to feel normal to me. They, for me, had become normalized.

Media plays a huge role in our society of normalizing things that we may be uncomfortable with seeing or experiencing. This has been going on all my life. Reaching back as far as "Gunsmoke," "Bonanza," and "Star Trek." They all had controversial episodes – some of which never aired. Sidney Poitier crashed through all sorts of barriers in "Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner," and “the slap” in "In the Heat of the Night" is unforgettable. It has aged well and still worth watching today. The 1970s also gave us "All in the Family," "The Jeffersons," and "Three’s Company." I’ll stop there because I am no expert on TV and movie history, but we can all think times more recently when we thought that “Hollywood” had pushed things a little too far.

