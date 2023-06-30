PADNWS-06-30-23 FIREWORKS - PHOTO

Local fireworks stands pop up around the July 4 holiday for those who like to mark Independence Day with their own displays.

 CHARITY BLANTON | The Sun

Paducah’s annual Independence Day celebration is right around the corner.

Festivities kick-off downtown at 6 p.m. on July 4. Food vendors will be set up on the river side of the floodwall near Kentucky Avenue and in Schultz Park.

