Paducah's annual Independence Day celebration is right around the corner.
Festivities kick-off downtown at 6 p.m. on July 4. Food vendors will be set up on the river side of the floodwall near Kentucky Avenue and in Schultz Park.
Paducah’s annual Independence Day celebration is right around the corner.
Festivities kick-off downtown at 6 p.m. on July 4. Food vendors will be set up on the river side of the floodwall near Kentucky Avenue and in Schultz Park.
The event will feature live music near the boat dock and at Wilson Stage on the foot of Broadway. Hayley Payne will sing the National Anthem at about 9:05 p.m. and a 20-minute fireworks show will begin shortly after.
Paducah Mayor George Bray said in a news release about the event he was proud that Paducah could host one of the largest celebrations in the region.
“Independence Day is a special day in the history of our country and celebrates our freedom and liberties,” Bray said. Paducah Parks and Recreation Director Amie Clark called the celebration a “long-standing tradition” and said the department looks forward to hosting it each year.
The Paducah police and fire departments, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, DES, and Coast Guard will be onsite to ensure safety during the event.
Floodwall openings at Broadway and Kentucky Streets will close at 10 p.m. on July 3, as will Schultz Park and a small parking area near the transient boat dock. Boaters should use the Ohio River Boat Launch at 6th and Burnett Streets during this time.
Attendees may park in the Farmers’ Market parking lot; Convention and Expo Center parking lots; the city lot at Third and Kentucky; a small portion of the City Block lot; and streetside along Broadway, Jefferson, and Kentucky Avenue, where appropriate.
The city says pets must be restrained by a leash no more than three feet long.
In case of a thunderstorm, the fireworks will either be delayed until rain clears or rescheduled until July 5.
The Paducah Community Band is also collaborating with the 202nd Kentucky National Guard Army Band for a free concert on July 4. They’ll play at the Noble Park Amphitheatre beginning at 7 p.m. Director Spencer Sullivan says they plan to finish the show before the City of Paducah’s fireworks show begins downtown.
