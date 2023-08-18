MURRAY — With the close of the first year of the public phase of Murray State University’s Be Bold — Forever Blue & Gold Centennial Campaign, the university announced a “record-breaking level of fundraising success” in total gifts and new documented commitments in support of students and programs. With gifts and commitments exceeding $16.7 million for the year July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023, Murray State said it’s making progress toward a goal of raising $100 million through this historic campaign.
According to a Murray State news release, the Be Bold campaign is now over $62 million in total gifts and commitments.
“We are extremely grateful to our thousands of alumni, community partners and friends, as well as our faculty and staff who have made generous contributions during the past year,” Murray State University President Dr. Bob Jackson said in the news release. “Our shared commitment to excellence and transformational impact will enhance Murray State University for years to come. We are tremendously grateful to each and every one of them.”
Murray State said that following its centennial year, donors are giving campus-wide in support of programs and students at record levels. In early 2022, the Office of Development and the Murray State University Foundation, Inc. set a goal of establishing 100 new funds that would support new student scholarships, academic funds for excellence and increased support for teaching and learning.
Murray State said it exceeded that goal by working with donors to establish 103 new funds by July 2023. Further evidence of increased giving is shown in the number of donors achieving record levels of support, with 25 new members of the Rainey T. Wells Giving Society, which recognizes donors with total support exceeding $250,000 in gifts to the university.
“More than 4,000 donors made a gift to support Murray State University during our last fiscal year. This powerful and bold support not only shows the incredible spirit of giving in our Racer family, but it is indicative of their trust and confidence in us to accept their gifts and use them to transform the lives of our students and enhance our programs,” Dr. Tina Bernot, executive director of development, said in the news release.
Murray State said the Office of Development builds relationships and generates resources that advance the university’s mission by seeking to cultivate a culture of philanthropy that engages the entire campus community. The office facilitates private financial support from alumni, friends, corporations and foundations for institutional priorities as outlined through the university’s strategic planning process.
To make a gift to benefit Murray State programs and students, visit murraystate.edu/giving or call the Office of Development at 270-809-3001.
