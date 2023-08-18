Murray State

Murray State University said that, following its centennial year, donors are giving campus-wide in support of programs and students at record levels.

 Courtesy of Murray State University

MURRAY — With the close of the first year of the public phase of Murray State University’s Be Bold — Forever Blue & Gold Centennial Campaign, the university announced a “record-breaking level of fundraising success” in total gifts and new documented commitments in support of students and programs. With gifts and commitments exceeding $16.7 million for the year July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023, Murray State said it’s making progress toward a goal of raising $100 million through this historic campaign.

According to a Murray State news release, the Be Bold campaign is now over $62 million in total gifts and commitments.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In