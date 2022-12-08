There will always be tension between legality and morality. I was in a class for future missionaries several years ago in which we discussed law. The professor suggested to all of us that laws are nothing more than levers that are used to ensure those with wealth and political power can maintain their advantage.
They are also used to either bless or thwart the efforts of those trying to make changes for the better. His point to us, especially to those going to what we call less developed places, was that we would never be totally outside the reach of “the law” if we offended the wrong person.
In more liberal governments, we generally have less to fear from our leaders, but not always. What we do have is laws that are passed to encourage some behaviors and discourage others. We have laws that move money from one group of people to another — taxes, the lottery, and subsidies are examples.
On the side of morality, laws can change quickly from one generation to another. Sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse, and sometimes both. There was a time when it was illegal to speak Irish in Ireland. In various parts of the United States in the past murder, rape, and land theft were all legal. And in the Jim Crowe south, it is clear to see how laws were used as levers. What we would call assault today was legal between husband and wife and parents and children.
The laws concerning abortion are unsettled today. Laws around divorce, adoption, inheritance, retirement savings, health insurance, and property change frequently.
In my lifetime smoking has moved from being everywhere to almost nowhere in public. In the early 1960’s homosexuality was illegal in all 50 states. Today, one is more likely to be fined, sued, or arrested for refusing service to a married gay couple.
It is a reality that if one were to show compassion through helping, speaking for, or defending any of the victims who fell on the wrong side of the law in some times and places, things would not go well for that person. Laws do not make us moral — they reflect the morality of those who make the laws.
In the New Testament, The Gospel of John tells us that Jesus healed a man by a pool called Bethzatha (Bethsaida) who had been there for 38 years. He did this on the sabbath day, which was against the religious law of the day. This set in motion a conflict that led the authorities to look for a way to kill him.
They wanted to kill him because he healed someone! In chapter seven Jesus says: “Are you angry with me because on the sabbath I made a man’s whole body well? Do not judge by appearances, but judge with righteous judgment.”
We need more righteous judgment today. I understand that those two words are not popular, but the alternative is much, much worse. We are left to the capricious nature of laws based on how things appear, or how we feel, or the dangerous whims of a popular majority.
Righteous, peaceful, and spiritual people are not threats to society. There may be times when they are threats to government or power (I don’t think we are there because there is still a lot of good the world). The laws of state may limit the damage we do to each other most of time, but they are just as likely to legalize harm.
W.B. Yeats poem, “The Second Coming” is a reflection on the trouble in Ireland in the early twentieth century. All of which was “legal.”
Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
This is the season of advent. Here is a reading from Isaiah for us to consider. Let’s be people of good judgment.
“A shoot shall come out from the stump of Jesse,
and a branch shall grow out of his roots.
The spirit of the Lord shall rest on him,
the spirit of wisdom and understanding,
the spirit of counsel and might,
the spirit of knowledge and the fear of the Lord.
His delight shall be in the fear of the Lord.
He shall not judge by what his eyes see,
or decide by what his ears hear;
but with righteousness he shall judge the poor,
and decide with equity for the meek of the earth.” (Isaiah 11:1-4)
