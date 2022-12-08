There will always be tension between legality and morality. I was in a class for future missionaries several years ago in which we discussed law. The professor suggested to all of us that laws are nothing more than levers that are used to ensure those with wealth and political power can maintain their advantage.

They are also used to either bless or thwart the efforts of those trying to make changes for the better. His point to us, especially to those going to what we call less developed places, was that we would never be totally outside the reach of “the law” if we offended the wrong person.

