No one knows when New Year’s resolutions began, but we do know that the annual practice of renewing one’s better goals is ancient. Of course, it did not happen on January 1 as we might do today. It may have been related to the planting of crops, or in Egypt, the Nile floods.
St. Francis de Sales (1567-1622) says this about resolutions and refers to a fourth century practice around the date of the baptism of Christ: “The first point in these exercises is to appreciate their importance. You need frequently to reiterate the good resolutions you have made to serve God, for fear that, failing to do so, you fall away, not only to your former condition, but lower still; since it is a characteristic of all spiritual falls that they invariably throw us lower than we were at the beginning.
“There is no clock, however good, but must be continually wound up; and moreover, during the course of each year it will need taking to pieces, to cleanse away the rust which clogs it, to straighten bent works, and renew such as are worn. The early Christians observed some such practice on the Anniversary of our Lord’s Baptism, when, as S. Gregory, Bishop of Nazianzen, tells us, they renewed the profession and promises made in that Sacrament. It we’re well to do the like, my child, making due and earnest preparation, and setting very seriously to work.” (From “Devout Life.”)
Nor is advice on resolutions a new thing. In 1795 the Catholic priest Carlo Giuseppe Quadrupani wrote “Light and Peace.” Chapter 24 is titled “Resolutions.” Here are four of his nine guidelines which still hold up today.
No. 1 — “We should not undertake to perfect ourselves upon all points at once; resolutions as to details ought to be made and carried out one by one, directing them first against our predominant passion.”
No. 4 — “For example, if your ruling passion be anger, simply propose to yourself in the beginning never to speak when you feel irritated. Renew this resolution two or three times during the day and ask God’s pardon for every time you have failed against it.”
No. 8 — “Resolutions of too general a character, such as, for example, to be always moderate in speech, always patient, chaste, peaceable and the like, ordinarily do not amount to much and sometimes to nothing at all.”
No. 9 — “To undertake little at a time, and to pursue this little with perseverance until one has by degrees brought it to perfection, is a common rule of human prudence. The saints particularly recommend us to apply it to the subject of our resolutions.”
Not all resolutions are explicitly spiritual, but I do believe that all good ones carry with them the capacity to improve our spiritual health. There are some resolutions that we should keep close to us and not advertise. There are others that we might want to share with others to give us some sort of accountability.
One of the most important aspects of making resolutions is to commit to those things over which we have control. We might resolve to be more friendly, which we can control, but to have a goal of making three more close friends may depend too much on others’ responses to our effort.
Quality resolutions might revolve around the word “one.” This fits well with much of the old advice that is given. It may be “one” for the year, or it may be “one” per month. For example, “One word,” “One skill,” “One Prayer.” There is power in focusing on just one thing while we continue to live our lives.
In the category of one word, I might choose a word to meditate on for just two minutes at the beginning of the day: peace, joy, love, patience. Doing so affects what I see and what we do.
In the category of one skill, I might choose a language, and instrument, or a craft. Use free time to pursue it an unhurried manner. Single steps are the beginning of long journeys.
One prayer might be for an enemy, a relationship, or a difficult virtue. Let the prayer do its work without forcing it. Pray with expectation, but not with a specific outcome in mind. Stay open to the working of the Spirit.
Happy New Year! May all your resolutions be blessed.
Sean Niestrath lives and ministers in Madisonville. You may contact him via email at sean.niestrath@outlook.com.
