One of the most consistent regrets I hear between fathers and sons has to do with getting things done. It might be changing a tire, using power tools, building a deck, learning how to take care of a boat or a house. It usually has to do with time and patience.

It is so much easier to just do something than to go to the effort of motivating, waiting for the motivation to move the body of the child, and then turning a five-minute task into an hour-long event. How many sons have memories of learning how to do a task ending in ridicule and the tools being taken away. This starts young, very young — when children are just learning to walk and talk. However, if you teach a child how to use a broom when they are three, there won’t be a problem with it when they are 13.

