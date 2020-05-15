With my schedule disrupted like most of us, I decided to take the plunge and do something I have been putting off for years. You got it. I finally picked up “War and Peace.” It is my nighttime reading just before I go to bed, so it may yet take me a while to get through it. Yep. Just for fun. It is more philosophy disguised as a novel than anything else. Hence, we are privy to the thoughts of the characters as they engage in activities and conversation.
As most know, “War and Peace” spans the years of the Napoleonic War in Russia and the changes that take place in five aristocratic families. There is a constant search for meaning and knowing what is important. Here is one of the transformative thoughts that changed the course of one of the lives.
“Prince Andrew listened to the account of the opening of the Council of State, which he had so impatiently awaited and to which he had attached such importance, and was surprised that this event, now that it had taken place, did not affect him, and even seemed quite insignificant. He listened with quiet irony to Bitski’s enthusiastic account of it. A very simple thought occurred to him: ‘What does it matter to me or to Bitski what the Emperor was pleased to say at the Council? Can all that make me any happier or better?’ This simple reflection suddenly destroyed all the interest Prince Andrew had felt in the impending reforms.” (“War and Peace,” Book 6, Chapter 18).
The young prince had an important epiphany. It was not as though he believed the reforms were unimportant; in fact, they proved to be very important. They were, however, not important for the important outcome of his life. His reflection confirms that personal integrity and personal behavior and growth are not dependent upon what is happening in government. Up to this point he had been mesmerized by the Emperor. One might say he put his faith in the leader and his reforms. He had been making the mistake of looking for decision makers to make him better and happier.
There is no government — monarchy, socialist, communist, democracy, or representative republic — that can deliver this (being better and happier). The best we can hope for is an environment where it is easier to pursue those things. It is evident by our current state of affairs that there are no speeches or reforms that can do this.
This is not a call to withdraw or to ignore social or political life. It is a reminder that those who think that social or political life can make one happier or better (if everyone would just listen) are setting themselves up for disappointment. This attitude can even turn violent or dangerous if pushed too far.
There was a group of people in the New Testament that had decided that they knew how everyone was supposed to behave. They were certain of themselves and believed that they could make people better — although “happier” in the way we understand it seemed to be far from their thoughts. They were descendants of sincere reformers who lost the heart and spirit of the reform and it led to their demise. They forgot what was most important. In the same way that our society today adds rule to rule and law to law “for our own good.” Here is what Jesus said to them in Matthew 23:23-24
“Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for you tithe mint and dill and cummin, and have neglected the weightier matters of the law, justice and mercy and faith; these you ought to have done, without neglecting the others. You blind guides, straining out a gnat and swallowing a camel!”
We live in a time and place where we have some influence over who leads us. And our leaders are a reflection of who we are. In our system, we get the leadership we deserve. I believe this is because we have come to believe that we can put character back into society by force of law.
This is backwards. When we decide to focus on what is most important for everyone — justice and mercy and faith — those things will begin to show up at the highest levels of leadership.
Speeches may inspire. Speeches may be historically important. Speeches may change the course of events. Speeches cannot and will not make us better or happier. For that we must turn to our faith.
Sean Niestrath lives and ministers in Madisonville. You may contact him via email at sean.niestrath@outlook.com.
