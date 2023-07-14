When we cleared out my parents’ house a few years ago, I learned that my father and grandfather kept every map they ever used. The maps have marks on them of places they visited and the best routes to take getting there. My grandfather started figure skating and ice dancing after his 60th birthday. There are maps of Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky and Indiana with all of the ice rinks (and some notes) within a five-hour drive from his home.

My brother and I got a stack of these maps out on a recent visit and studied them a little. They predate the interstate system. They predate the building of Barkley Dam (and Lake Barkley). Highways have been rerouted, bypasses built, and towns and cities have changed size.

