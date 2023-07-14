When we cleared out my parents’ house a few years ago, I learned that my father and grandfather kept every map they ever used. The maps have marks on them of places they visited and the best routes to take getting there. My grandfather started figure skating and ice dancing after his 60th birthday. There are maps of Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky and Indiana with all of the ice rinks (and some notes) within a five-hour drive from his home.
My brother and I got a stack of these maps out on a recent visit and studied them a little. They predate the interstate system. They predate the building of Barkley Dam (and Lake Barkley). Highways have been rerouted, bypasses built, and towns and cities have changed size.
Looking at these maps brought back some great memories, but I still prefer modern roads. What I do miss with modern navigation in cars and on handheld devices is the ability to find alternative routes easily when already on the road. Paper maps are still better in some cases.
What would be a terrible idea would be attempting a trip in 2023 using a paper map from 1960 and expecting it to be accurate. Although, it might be fun to try if one wasn’t in a hurry to get to their destination. It is easy to understand the importance of keeping one’s maps updated. Outdated maps may not prevent arriving at your destination, but it will certainly cause unexpected delays. Whatever technology is used — paper or electronic — it is important to keep your technology updated.
There are other maps that change over time. Lists of degrees offered by universities or of trade specialties have changed dramatically during the past 50 or 100 years. This is one of the reasons that continuing education is required to keep up in our chosen vocations and professions. Behavioral maps have changed as well. Expected behavior in church, at social gatherings, in the classroom, and at work is nowhere near the same as it was a few decades ago. Can you imagine banking the same today as it was done in the 1950s?
When it comes to generational differences, it is vitally important to remember that each generation learns to live life using different maps. The points on the maps are usually the same (not always), but the beginning points and the desired destinations are sometimes very different. What are certainly different are the roads we use and the speeds we become accustomed to.
It is easy for younger generations to misunderstand the motivations and concerns of their parents and grandparents’ generations. It is easy for older generations to criticize and express concern about the younger ones. This is not new and is not likely to change ... ever. What can change, one family at a time, is better listening and communication. It is one thing to be proud of the generation to which one belongs. It is another to think all others are inferior.
When it comes to the map of spiritual living, the paths are well-worn and full of fellow travelers. What has changed over the years are the emphases. One of the easiest to notice over the past few decades has been a shift from duty/obedience to love/freedom. There is still a necessity of duty and obedience; it will never go away. There was always the command to love and the freedom to change traditions. What has changed is generational preferences. It is impossible to love without a sense of duty and it is impossible to truly obey unless one has the freedom not to do so.
Each generation has its special challenges and gifts. I am one that believes that believers of each generation develop the vision to see the challenges and the courage to develop the gifts necessary to pass faith on. Those who refuse to keep their maps updated will be fine, but what a missed opportunity to stay engaged at the speed of life, and to help develop those who are fighting battles that they know little about. We must learn to support rather than undermine and encourage rather than criticize.
The maps are going to change. No one can change that.
