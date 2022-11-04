Whoever said to avoid talking about religion and politics made a mistake. I would suggest that it may be more important to discuss those things with the people we find most difficult to talk to. Didn’t say it would be fun. They are the most important things we can discuss.
Before saying much else here, I want to defer to the great thinker, C.S. Lewis. In Christian Apologetics, he said. “This raises the question of Theology and Politics. The nearest I can get to a settlement of the frontier problem between them is this: that Theology teaches us what ends are desirable and what means are lawful, while Politics teaches what means are effective. Thus Theology tells us that every man ought to have a decent wage. Politics tells by what means this is likely to be attained. Theology tells us which of these means are consistent with justice and charity. On the political question guidance comes not from Revelation but from natural prudence, knowledge of complicated facts and ripe experience. If we have these qualifications we may, of course, state our political opinions: but then we must make it quite clear that we are giving our personal judgement and have no command from the Lord. Not many priests have these qualifications. Most political sermons teach the congregation nothing except what newspapers are taken at the Rectory.”
Given these thoughts, it is apparent that we begin many of these conversations at the wrong end. We start talking after we have reached our conclusions about how to do what we think we should do. Or perhaps we begin with politics rather than theology, which is suggested by the last sentence in the Lewis quote.
In this season of division and judgment, it is worth taking the time to consider discussing what we should do and from there try to determine the best way to do it. I doubt that we would agree, but we would have similar goals in common. Failing that, at least we might understand why the goals are different.
From a religious standpoint, it can be challenging to decide whether to begin with “justice for all” or only for those who were “born here.” Should it be extended to those of other nations, or only the ones in our borders. Should fair wages be paid only to those who live in our economy or also for those who work for a pittance to support it? Any faith that does not reach beyond political, ethnic, or national boundaries is not a faith worth having. It is certainly not the one that is witnessed in scripture.
It also seems rather strange to me to announce one’s faith and then lay a platform that berates opponents. Would it not make more sense to avoid the danger of breaking the commandment to not take the name of the Lord in vain? Maybe suggest a platform and allow others to decide if it is consistent with the weightier matters.
We all understand that rhetoric may be taken seriously, but not always literally. However, it is the process of talking that moves us forward, and rhetoric has a way of muting opponents and talking becomes more difficult.
We are in election season. It will soon be over, and we will have a few months respite before it gets wound up again. It is important to remember that our friends, neighbors, and family all have reasons (for them, good reasons) to choose the way they do. Respect that.
May we all seek peace and wisdom as we exercise our right (a politically given right — not religious) to choose our public policy makers. We are not each other’s enemies. We are all inhabitants of this planet. Keep perspective. Pray, and if you choose to do so — vote.
