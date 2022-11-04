Whoever said to avoid talking about religion and politics made a mistake. I would suggest that it may be more important to discuss those things with the people we find most difficult to talk to. Didn’t say it would be fun. They are the most important things we can discuss.

Before saying much else here, I want to defer to the great thinker, C.S. Lewis. In Christian Apologetics, he said. “This raises the question of Theology and Politics. The nearest I can get to a settlement of the frontier problem between them is this: that Theology teaches us what ends are desirable and what means are lawful, while Politics teaches what means are effective. Thus Theology tells us that every man ought to have a decent wage. Politics tells by what means this is likely to be attained. Theology tells us which of these means are consistent with justice and charity. On the political question guidance comes not from Revelation but from natural prudence, knowledge of complicated facts and ripe experience. If we have these qualifications we may, of course, state our political opinions: but then we must make it quite clear that we are giving our personal judgement and have no command from the Lord. Not many priests have these qualifications. Most political sermons teach the congregation nothing except what newspapers are taken at the Rectory.”

