I have a picture of my grandfather sitting on a log which is on a wagon being pulled by a mule team. The log looks to be about 15 feet long and its diameter is greater than my grandfather’s five-foot ten-inch frame. The picture was taken in the mid 1930’s. The skill it took to fell the tree and get it onto the wagon with the tools available to them is beyond me. I will never fully appreciate it – I can’t.

My wife and I just had an experience that will likely be impossible a few short years from now. We were the first visitors of the day to an excavated Mayan city – Caracol. The last 30 miles was a partially graded gravel/dirt road which took us well over an hour to drive. And the road was much better than it used to be. Other than the park attendant and half a dozen soldiers sent to prevent border incursions from Guatemala, we were the only ones there for the first forty-five minutes.

