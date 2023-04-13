The attitude of the English toward the Irish or the hatred of the Irish toward the English in years past is beyond my comprehension. I understand the Irish attitude some because I might feel the same way if a bunch of rich people came in, took my land, and then threw me in prison for speaking my mother tongue. Or if I knew that starvation from crop failure might have been prevented and certainly could have been mitigated, but nothing was done because “they” wanted us to either die or leave.

Things are thankfully much better today – for most people. President Biden spent a couple of days in the United Kingdom this week, celebrating the 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement ended what had been the most chronic border conflict in Europe. The last 30 or so years of that conflict were known as “The Troubles,” during which time the IRA placed bombs all over England. This new peace, in part brokered by then President Bill Clinton on April 10, 1998, is worth celebrating. It has held and should continue to hold in spite of the pressure Brexit has put back on the border between the U.K. and E.U.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In