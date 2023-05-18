Right now, on my desk there is a bowl with chocolates and mints. It is nearly full. Occasionally my wife buys me a bag (I will decline to say how large a bag) of a popular chewable chocolaty candy. I like them. What I discovered a while ago is that there is a limit to how many I can eat without serious regrets later. I tend now not to even come close to approaching that limit.

A few decades ago, there was a popular saying, “If it feels good, do it!” It was shorthand for a thoroughly hedonistic lifestyle. A few got through it without much damage. Others, not so much. Human beings are constantly torn between satisfying our appetites immediately or waiting for healthier options. Constantly doing what we want to do whenever we want to do it is an impossible lifestyle to sustain. Even if resources are not limited, we know that there are myriad stories of people real and imagined that end badly.

