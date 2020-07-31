Remember when it was socially acceptable to shake hands with others? I am looking forward to that day again. There is so much revealed in that brief physical encounter. Traditionally it has been one of the first impressions that we make on others and they on us. Texture, strength, confidence and body language all tell a little (or a lot) about character in that instant of one person connecting with another. I have been impressed, disappointed, surprised and educated by the ritual.
So much of our spiritual life is expressed in our hands. Take a moment to look at your hands. Where have they been? What have they done? Whom have they touched — and how? Our hands communicate with others when words either will not do or cannot be used.
The image of the hand is used to express powers beyond our control — the hand of fate, or for many “the hand of God.” These can express either great comfort or great terror. What we do with our hands must be intentional, under control and with full awareness. Our hands will reveal our skill or lack thereof. Our hands will reveal our care for others.
The preacher in Ecclesiastes encourages us to “do whatever our hand finds to do.” And he offers us no excuses in difficult or challenging times. In the very next verse, we read that we have no control over the times in which we happen to exist — stuff happens — we still must work with our hands.
“Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with your might; for there is no work or thought or knowledge or wisdom in Sheol, to which you are going. Again I saw that under the sun the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, nor bread to the wise, nor riches to the intelligent, nor favor to the men of skill; but time and chance happen to them
