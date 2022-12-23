On the darkest days of the year, Jews and Christians celebrate light. Jews celebrate Hannukah, which usually occurs in December (and rarely as early as Thanksgiving) and can be verified in I Maccabees. For a long time Christians have celebrated Christmas as the date Jesus was born, even though most understand December 25th is probably not the actual date of Jesus’ birth.

Both these celebrations are a time to be reminded of the courage that is required to bring light into this world. They are also reminders for people of these faiths that meaningful light comes only with the help of God.

