The election is over. At the time I am writing this we have a good idea of who will serve the next four-year term, but it is not yet certified. I expect this will be extended for a few more days yet. As it should be.
There are and will be a few protests. In my opinion they are a little premature and unnecessary. I have no doubt that there are some who are trying to cheat — on both sides — in different ways. I am also grateful that we live in a nation of laws. I much prefer an “army” of lawyers descend on a place than what happens in some countries. Each state has it rules and some of them are not clear.
By now, we should be accustomed to elections ending up in court somewhere. Our system is built that way and prepared to deal with disputes in a relatively civilized manner. In January, we will have a president inaugurated to serve for four years and the cycle will start over again. There will be bad winners and bad losers.
Regardless of who wins the election, I would suggest that little has changed. Our nation is still sharply divided with little to convince me that it will get much better any time soon. It is also clear to me that we are not listening to each other very well. Even this, however, is nothing new.
I believe our issues are less to do with the issues and more to do with how we react to each other’s responses to the issues. There are strong opinions concerning legalization of drugs, abortion, civil unions, wages, health care and immigration, to name a few. I have my opinions about these matters which I believe are based on a solid foundation of faith which affects my morality. So does everyone else.
What we must all decide is which is more important: proving ourselves to be correct and therefore morally superior or loving each other. I am weary of the foul language we use to describe those who differ. I am weary of us judging each other’s entire character based on ONE issue. I am tired of the sentence, “If you are ... then you are ...” Have we become that shallow and one dimensional? I do not think so.
There is at least one remedy for this. Stay away from those that profit from our heightened anxiety and outrage. We are not built to constantly operate as though our lives, our nation, our way of life is under threat. There may be some that are reading this that believe that it is. To those I would say find ways to settle your mind and soul so that thoughtfulness rather than reactivity guides your relationships and conversations with those who hold differing views.
There are two texts in Scripture that I believe can help us. Psalm 91 is one that tells us not to fear. It is not an absolute promise that nothing bad will happen — we know better than that. It is a word to tell us not to fear because God is with us. Here are a few verses:
He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High,
who abides in the shadow of the Almighty,
will say to the LORD, “My refuge and my fortress;
my God, in whom I trust.”
For he will deliver you from the snare of the fowler
and from the deadly pestilence;
You will not fear the terror of the night,
nor the arrow that flies by day,
nor the pestilence that stalks in darkness,
nor the destruction that wastes at noonday. (Psalm 91:1-3;5-6)
The other is from the New Testament letter of Romans. I believe the principle is widely applicable. We should discuss things that challenge us and our faith. However, it is painful and dangerous to be calling someone on the “other side” an enemy. I hold views that I know offend some of my brothers and sisters in Christ. Some may cause them to think less of me or it may offend their conscience. Hence, I do not constantly bring it up in their presence, nor do I judge their heart, motivation or salvation. Many of us would serve our causes better if we loved others and stopped constantly poking at each other.
“If your brother is being injured by what you eat, you are no longer walking in love. Do not let what you eat cause the ruin of one for whom Christ died. So do not let your good be spoken of as evil. Let us then pursue what makes for peace and for mutual upbuilding. Do not, for the sake of food, destroy the work of God. It is right not to eat meat or drink wine or do anything that makes your brother stumble. The faith that you have, keep between yourself and God; happy is he who has no reason to judge himself for what he approves.” (Romans 14:15-16; 19-20a; 21-22, RSV)
Sean Niestrath lives and ministers in Madisonville. You may contact him via email at sean.niestrath@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.