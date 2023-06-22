I am nearly always a little conflicted in my soul at this time of year. Over most of the past fifteen years or so I have spent some time in Honduras working mostly in poorer mountain areas around the capital of Tegucigalpa. My views on Americans doing work there have evolved quite a bit in the past decade.

I have been fortunate to be in the homes of the very poorest and the not so poor of that nation. I have had discussions with preachers working with poor and middle-class churches. We have visited with educators and a few who are attempting to fund small businesses, which has the potential for long-term generational change.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In