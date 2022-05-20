John F. Kennedy famously outshined Richard M. Nixon in the first televised presidential debate. Radio listeners gave the win to Nixon. Television viewers went overwhelmingly for Kennedy. From that day to this, being good in front of a camera has been a qualification for running for national office. Performance and short jabs have become the measuring stick for suitability.
We have lost nuance and well-argued positions which used to be common in debate. The last few cycles have continued to devolve into shouting matches and quick comebacks. We will continue to get what we have asked for (regardless of which party has the advantage). Performance has been reduced to what one does to get into office. There is no guarantee that it will translate into performance that matters.
At least since the time of Paul people have flocked to hear new teachings. No doubt Paul’s teaching in the Areopagus at Athens drew a crowd. He was powerful in his argument and spoke well enough to be heard in a city synonymous with philosophy. He argued with the Stoics and Epicureans. TheY called him a “babbler.” He was convincing and had them agreeing until he spoke of the resurrection. Although the resurrection was not a popular belief, there was more debate, and some believed (Acts 17:34).
In America, at least since the time of the Great Awakenings, people have flocked to hear powerful preachers perform — Jonathan Edwards, George Whitefield, and Lyman Beecher among many others. In Kentucky a great communion festival (camp meeting) at Cane Ridge sparked a revival in August of 1801. Preachers ascended pulpits to preach, and people responded by dancing, crying, and shaking. The current version of the mourner’s bench has some of its roots here.
Later, radio made it possible for those of exceptional talent or ambition to become famous. Television has made it possible for a few exceptional communicators and several peddlers of the gospel to become crazy rich. Recently, social media and the COVID pandemic has made it so that nearly anyone who preaches needs to learn how to live-stream. Production has become even more important than before, and professional production can overwhelm poor content.
Performing faith to be seen is not a new thing. Jesus warns of it in the Sermon on the Mount. Much of the apostle Paul’s trouble was caused by those who performed well but had less than pure motives.
What has applied in politics since the Kennedy-Nixon debate has also affected faith. Not because they have much in common (even though I think they do), but because each has a powerful public element and a necessary private one. Both are needed, but it is easy to get them backwards.
It is possible to fall into the trap of believing that Christianity must be “made relevant.” Many leaders believe that worship should be “appealing.” It can lead to an emphasis on performing in order to attract spectators who are then encouraged to give so that the ministry of performing can continue. When people of faith come together (and this is not restricted to Christianity), it already is relevant to those who are gathered. While there is nothing wrong with spending a great deal of effort to make a gathering appealing, it must be accompanied by an even greater effort of practicing those teachings.
The focus on performance will continue to have profound implications for practicing faith. Those with large research and production crews will be able to attract an audience. What is lost is local connection and relationship. We are seeing this in the continuing decline of local newspapers as well. When a community loses it newspaper it is in danger of losing local accountability and sense of community. When it loses is small churches to better produced ones the same forces can come into play.
Focus on performance will continue to make public gatherings more a place of watching than participating. No one can sing like the worship leaders. No one can preach like the guy in skinny jeans and a sweater (is that what they still wear?) or the woman in a power suit. There are lights, videos, mood music, and cool graphics designed to attract an audience, which will distract attention. (It’s the same thing that happens when people in this part of the country listen to someone preach with a Scottish or Australian accent — we can pay more attention to how they are speaking than what they are saying.)
The performance that needs more attention is the practice of faith. It is one thing to invite someone to hear the gospel or “go to church.” It is quite another to invite them into your life and home and show it to them. Christianity cannot be performed with technology and production. Those are tools, not the substance.
Public performance follows private performance. Anything else is just acting.
