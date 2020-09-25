Christian history is fascinating in every century but the transition in the fourth century from persecuted to being the official religion of the empire is difficult to top. Transition from persecuted to legal under Constantine in 313, to official under Theodosius in 380, to the criminalization of the worship of other gods in 391 is astounding. There was the issue of Julian, the apostate in the 360s, which was a short and brutal retrenchment, but after that Christianity has reigned in western and northern Europe since (with the brief exception of the Moors in Spain).
Near the beginning of this transition, there was a man named Lactantius who had the ear of Constantine the Great. Lactantius set for himself the task of explaining this new faith to the emperor, who no doubt, still thought very much like those who worshipped the gods of the day. In the first chapter of “The Divine Institutes” he begins, “We undertake, therefore, to discuss religion and divine things. For if some of the greatest orators, veterans as it were of their profession ... at last gave themselves up to philosophy, and regarded that as just rest from their labors, if they tortured their minds in the investigation of those things which could not be found out, so that they appear to have sought for themselves not so much leisure as occupation ... (and with great trouble); how much more shall I go to a most safe harbor, to that pious, true, and divine wisdom, in which all things are ready for utterance, pleasant to hearing, easy to understand, honorable to be undertaken!”
It is good, if challenging, reading to see how he navigates the religious thinking of the day while steering his readers toward this newly legal faith.
It is still debated among those who care about such things as to whether this was a good transition for the church, but we cannot blame Lactantius for the failings that followed. Still, I cannot help but think that those who lived through it were rejoicing at the victory of the good news over all other powers of the age. Behind them was fear of persecution, having property seized, or being martyred. Behind them are Tertullian’s victorious lament that “The blood of the martyrs is the seed of the church.” Behind them are the hard lines taken by Cyprian concerning those who professed faith but under pressure “lapsed” and were allowed back into fellowship only with great hardship. It was, no doubt, a great victory.
Those who had fled to the desert now needed a new motivation for doing so. Hence the growth of monasteries as places of refuge, not from persecution, but from the evils of the world that had now crept into the church. What seemed to have been forgotten by most newly minted Christians was what it was like for their parents and grandparents to be persecuted. It only took a few decades for the “anathemas” (condemnations) to begin to fly. Political intrigue soon followed, and power was equally sought for secular and sacred positions of authority.
It seems that the church, which was so perfectly suited to thrive in a difficult environment, was not prepared for such decisive success.
Christianity has been, on balance, a great force for good from that day to this. On balance. It is not the fault of the faith, the teachings, or those who are faithful to the calling. It is the nature of what happens when faith (of any sort) moves into power and becomes a means to an end rather than a life discipline.
In recent years in the United States, beginning with Dwight Eisenhower, Christianity has played an increasingly outsized role in politics and power. Most noticeable is the near redefinition of “evangelical Christian” from a form of faith to a political stance. There are certainly equivalents on the left, but they are not publicly discussed as much.
This has led us to all sorts of incongruities as we hack and divide our way through our current presidential cycle.
It is as though what it means to be Christian (on the left or the right) has completely decoupled from the text we hold to be our rule of life.
It seems that “the church” was not ready for the power it was handed in the last half century any more than it was 1,700 years ago. I am not one to be overly concerned about such things. Truth will win.
There will be reckoning. And the church, with all her faults, will survive.
We must, however, remember from whence we came and treat people of all faiths and persuasions with the same grace that we believe we have been given.
Sean Niestrath lives and ministers in Madisonville. You may contact him via email at sean.niestrath @outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.