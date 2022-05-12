It is graduation season. This month and next there will be millions of diplomas and degrees awarded for those who have met the requirements for matriculation (we’ll stretch the definition to include high school here). There are two main attitudes seen as students walk toward the left side of the stage. Elements of both are present, but one will dominate. It could be, “I’m finished!” Or it could be, “Now I can get on with what this has prepared me to do.” For some that piece of paper is a destination. For others it is the beginning of a process.
After graduation some people take a trip with family or friends. Traveling is not only about the destination. It is about what we do once we get there. It is one thing to go to Gatlinburg. It is another to hike in the mountains, go zip-lining, or race a go-kart. Just being somewhere without participating in the life that is offered there (even if it is just laying on the beach or paddling on a lake) would be silly.
We are also approaching the time for weddings. Nearly everyone understands that the wedding day is not the destination. In fact, a good marriage may never get to “a destination.” From the first date until the last breath, it is a process. The process involves risk, sacrifice, great joy, and nearly insurmountable sorrow. It is a process that never ends as both grow, learn, and age. Sadly, for some, it is a process that ends with each going in separate directions and needing to start over.
Those who get a degree (at any level) and go on to get a job in the same field will begin to say, “I am a nurse,” “I am an engineer,” or “I am a teacher.” For those who go somewhere and share photos or tell others, there will be stories of what they did. For those who get married, they will say, “I am married.” We all understand that each of these things assume a process, intentional activity, and responsibility (yes, even on vacation).
When it comes to declaring faith, however, it is quite possible to be tempted to turn a beautiful and difficult process into a destination. How long could a person get away with claiming to be a teacher, a lawyer, or a doctor without being one? Anyone who practices those vocations would be able to tell very quickly.
The only way one could get away with it would be if society made it possible to pretend to be a teacher, lawyer, or doctor without getting caught. It would require some very strange rules indeed for such a condition to exist. There would need to be a set of rules set up so that one could pass for a professional without being one.
If we see our faith as a destination, then to say, “I am a Christian,” becomes a tool to influence another rather than a declaration of lifestyle. In my experience those who are in the process of being disciples of Jesus rarely make such claims. It may come up after an act of kindness or generosity as an explanation for the action, but it is the action that leads to the proclamation.
Seeing one’s faith as a destination can tempt us to use that faith to gain status or business advantage. I once knew of a sales company in another state that encouraged its representatives to go to the large churches that did not have a sales rep already attending in order to gain new clients. “Destination Faith” is about announcing Christianity without regard to discipline or accountability. “Process Faith” is about discipline and accountability leading to the opportunity of announcing Christ.
Paul, writing to the Colossians, encourages them to “. . . put off the old nature, with its practices.” Later he says, “Put on then, as God's chosen ones, holy and beloved, compassion, kindness, lowliness, meekness, and patience, forbearing one another and, if one has a complaint against another, forgiving each other; as the Lord has forgiven you, so you also must forgive. And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony.” (Colossians 3:10-13).
None of us have arrived. We are led by God and encouraged by each other. Faith is a process.
